‘Hell’s Kitchen’ season 19 episode 4 recap: Who was medically evacuated, who was eliminated? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The fourth episode of “Hell’s Kitchen‘s” 19th season brought about another double elimination, but with a twist. One person was medically evacuated for having body cramps, while another was eliminated by Chef Gordon Ramsay for not having the skills required to run a kitchen. Elsewhere in the episode, one member of the Red Team broke down into tears when she was told she was switching over to the Blue Team, and the feud between Marc Quinones and Declan Horgan rose to a fever pitch. So how did it all play out on Thursday night?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Hell’s Kitchen: Las Vegas” recap of Season 19, Episode 4, titled “Wedding Bells In Hell,” to find out what happened Thursday, January 28 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite aspiring chefs on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to win the entire competition. The remaining contestants are:

RED TEAM: Amber Lancaster, Brittani Ratcliff, Jordan Savell, Kori Sutton, Lauren Lawless, Mary Lou Davis, Nicole (Nikki) Hanna and Syann Williams

BLUE TEAM: Adam Pawlak, Cody Candelario, Declan Horgan, Drew Tingley, Josh Oakley, Marc Quinones and Peter Martinez

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Hell’s Kitchen” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’!” In the third episode, Chef Ramsay cruelly eliminated Fabiola Fuentes after her illness. “To be my head chef, you need to have passion, leadership and great skills,” Ramsay explained about his decision. “Fabiola had passion and not much else.” Her elimination left eight people in the Red kitchen and seven in the Blue kitchen. Who will be the next two contestants to turn in their jackets? Let’s go!

8:05 p.m. — The women are on edge after Gordon sent Fabiola packing and continue their heated debate in the dorm. Syann knew they made the wrong decision basing their nominees on experience rather than the task at hand, but Amber holds strong that since she has been a chef since she was 25 she shouldn’t be put in danger of being eliminated before some lesser cook like Nikki (ouch!). Amber continues her condescending words towards Nikki, telling she’s never going to beat everyone out to get the job at Hell’s Kitchen. Meanwhile, over on the Blue Team Drew is beginning to cramp up and feel weak so he gets hauled off in an ambulance.

8:15 p.m. — Morning comes and Drew has not returned, so the Blue Team is forced to start their day one member short. The chefs gather in the restaurant and witness a wedding. Gordon informs the contestants that 300 weddings happen every day in Las Vegas and he’s decided to open his doors to couples celebrating their big day. For their challenge, the chefs will be serving them a fabulous reception brunch. Jordan heads up the women’s kitchen, but her communication is shaky at best. She eventually hits her stride and the wedding guests are loving their entrees. Everything seems to be going swell on both sides when suddenly the Blue Team serves up raw steak. Gordon gives them a tongue lashing and tells them to throw the steak back on the “f***ing grill!” Meanwhile Mary Lou gets a rare compliment on her steaks, with Gordon praising their “beautiful color.” Unfortunately Amber is having trouble keeping up with the number of eggs being ordered to compliment the steaks.

8:23 p.m. — Josh continues screwing up steaks for the Blue Team, overcompensating his rare steaks with overcooked ones. On his third attempt he finally gets it right and the teams are now racing towards the finish of this challenge. Declan makes a rare mistake and overcooks the eggs, holding up the men’s side and Marc can’t wait to let him know about it. Things boil over when the Blue Team loses the challenge and Declan calls their kitchen a “shit show” and demands he take over the kitchen moving forward. That was not well received by Marc, who rebutted with, “You can’t cook an egg!” and finishes off his statement with “Kiss my ass!” Heated! Gordon gathers the teams together once the wedding guests have cleared to inform the women they’ll be headed off to Lake Tahoe for winning the challenge. They’ll have a majestic snowmobile ride over the mountains and a night full of fun and surprises at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe Hotel and Casino. As for the men, they’ll be baking 600 cupcakes. Gordon blasts them once more, saying he wants a leader, “Now f*** off!”

8:35 p.m. — Marc takes Declan outside to declare his manhood and make sure the Irish chef knows he won’t be taking direction from anyone. Declan tells Marc to get out of his face or he’ll be eating a knuckle sandwich so Marc walks away and insists Adam quits smoking. This guy is a trip! Later, after 12 hours of baking cupcakes, Josh makes a huge mistake by placing decorative pearls on the purple cupcakes. Back to the drawing board! At last the day ends and as the sun rises the next morning the women return from their reward and both teams begin prepping for dinner service. Gordon calls everyone together to inform them that Drew will is not okay and will not return to the Blue Team, so someone from the Red Team will have to join the men. Amber gets traded over to the Blue side and is determined to show Gordon she can adapt. But minutes into food prep Amber bursts into tears after one snide remark from Declan. She pulls it together and the guests begin arriving in the dining room. Peter immediately screws up the scallops and gets them thrown back at him by Gordon. Over on the Red Team Syann lights a couple flatbreads on fire and they’re off to a rough start as well.

8:45 p.m. — Both teams have found their grooves in the kitchen and start serving up entrees. Mouthy Marc just can’t keep his trap shut though and Gordon eventually screams at him to stop talking over everybody. Over on the Red Team, Brittani confidently walks up a raw salmon and sets Gordon off again. Meanwhile, Declan is spouting off in the Blue kitchen acting like he owns Hell’s Kitchen as Gordon fires back some raw steak that the Irish chef undercooked. This pleases no one more than Marc, who has a nice chuckle about Declan’s misfortune.

8:55 p.m. — Gordon halts the Blue Team and ensures them if they make one more mistake it’s game over. He’s fuming. Meanwhile, Brittani has figured out the salmon and is serving them up beautifully. Unfortunately, Kori serves up raw beef and Gordon kicks them all out of the kitchen to deliberate who will be up for elimination. Syann says there were multiple team members that screwed up, including herself, but Kori blames people who messed up appetizers the most because they started the night off with a negative energy. Syann is not backing down to Kori for burning a flatbread. With the Red Team out of the kitchen, the Blue Team tries to finish service on a positive note. Unfortunately, they mess up the halibut and Gordon kicks them out as well. They also must pick two chefs to put up for elimination. Peter suggests Declan and Marc go up for elimination because they’ll never get along and they’re ruining the Blue Team’s cohesiveness.

8:59 p.m. — The teams gather together with Gordon and the Red Team nominates Brittani and Syann for elimination. The Blue Team nominates Marc and Peter. Marc gives a passionate speech about why he should stay. Peter gives a really weak response when asked why he should stay, so he probably won’t. The women offer up timid responses as well and Gordon decides it’s time for Brittani to leave Hell’s Kitchen. He sees her determination, but it’s just not coming together.