‘Hell’s Kitchen’ season 19 finale recap: Was the winner Kori Sutton or Mary Lou Davis? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

It all came down to this. The Season 19 finale of “Hell’s Kitchen” began with the final two contestants — Kori Sutton and Mary Lou Davis — meeting with their teams of eliminated players to plan out their menus. Both teams then took part in the final dinner service of this Las Vegas season, which was filled with high marks and low temperatures. By the end of Thursday’s episode, either Kori or Mary Lou claimed the head chef position at Gordon Ramsay‘s Hell’s Kitchen Restaurant in Lake Tahoe. So who was it?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Hell’s Kitchen: Las Vegas” recap of Season 19, Episode 16, titled “Hitting the Jackpot,” to find out what happened Thursday, April 22 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite aspiring chefs on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to join the “HK” winners list.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Hell’s Kitchen” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’!” In last week’s 15th episode, Declan Horgan was sent home in third place after the final cooking challenge in front of a live audience. With just Kori and Mary Lou remaining, the finalists chose their brigade of former chef-testants to help them cook up the final dinner service of the season. Who will claim the head chef position at Gordon’s Hell’s Kitchen restaurant at Harveys Lake Tahoe? Let’s go!

8:05 p.m. — Kori and Mary Lou head back up to the dorms to plan out their upcoming dinner service with the brigade of former contestants working alongside them. Kori is a little nervous abut having Marc Quinones on her team and Declan is already annoyed by the man-bunned chef-testant giving his two cents about every detail. Meanwhile, Mary Lou’s biggest concern on her team seems to be Lauren Lawless, who tends to get caught up in putting the focus on herself. After a barrage of questions from Lauren, Mary Lou tells her teammate to work her nerves out now because she doesn’t have time for it.

8:10 p.m. — After assigning stations, the chefs relax for the night, but Kori has a run-in with Amber Lancaster. Amber is still offended that Kori selected Jordan Savell over her. Kori says it’s nothing personal, but Amber’s feelings are hurt and she continues to harp on it to anyone that will listen. After saying she’d be fine the next day, Amber wakes up and immediately heads over to Kori, asking once again why the finalist didn’t choose her. Kori doesn’t even know how to respond at this point, but clearly Amber isn’t easy to work with. All the chefs head downstairs begin preparing for the most crucial dinner service of the season. Mary Lou is relaxed to have Cody by her side and the other teammates joke that Mary Lou will make him sign a prenup if she wins. Over on Kori’s side, she’s focused on making sure Marc is fully communicating and says she’s not afraid to kick someone out of the kitchen if things aren’t working out.

8:20 p.m. — Over at Mary Lou’s station, the purple-haired leader seems comfortable with Lauren working appetizers, but is now primarily concerned about Amber. Amber is asking a million questions and Mary Lou is worried about the jittery chef’s nerves. Gordon pulls the finalists upstairs to give them a pep talk and another surprise — a finalist’s coat. When they return to the kitchen, the dining room is full with excited guests, including their families. Mary Lou explains her menu is an ode to her mother, while Kori says hers is “me on a plate.”

8:30 p.m. — The first tickets have been called and Lauren is already lost on Team Mary Lou. Her appetizers set the tone for the entire evening and after some initial struggles, she pulls off her first order, much to the pleasure of the diners eating her shrimp. Meanwhile, on Team Kori is Adam Pawlak is the one with his head in the clouds, but he tells everyone to just relax. They’re just cooking! His mistake on the shrimp leads to Gordon’s first outburst, as he yells, “Kori, what is happening?!”

8:35 p.m. — Adam has to re-cook the shrimp, but Kori is able to push out her first appetizers. The guests say her menu is “bursting with flavor” and seem happy. Mary Lou is also taking charge as diners call her grits “perfect.” But as entrées begin to get called, Amber forgets to cook a chicken while she continues to stew about Kori not picking her. “Her loss,” Amber says before Gordon screams at her for “f***ing up” an entire table’s dinner. Mary Lou is fuming, but holds her tongue as she realizes she will have to micromanage everything. Meanwhile, Jordon is having a bit of trouble getting the right temperature on her steaks in Kori’s kitchen. After some advice from Gordon, Kori puts Declan on meats with Jordan. He knocks it out of the park on his first try and Kori is able to start feeding people.

8:45 p.m. — Over in Mary Lou’s kitchen, her team is still recovering from the entire table that had to be scrapped because Amber forgot a chicken. On her second attempt, Amber sends up a completely raw chicken and Mary Lou let’s her have it. Gordon tells Mary Lou that Amber is swamped, so the finalist sends Cody over to help her. Annoyed, Amber rolls her eyes saying, “boy to the rescue.” This is so bad it almost feels like Amber is there to personally sabotage Mary Lou. At this rate she would have been better off with Marc. Cody saves the day with his chicken and both kitchens are down to their final tables. The teams finish things off on a high note and now Kori and Mary Lou will await their fate.

8:55 p.m. — Gordon says the customers are very happy and he’s ready to make his decision right now. With just the chefs in the kitchen, he says there will be no big celebration. He announces the winner of “Hell’s Kitchen” is…a woman! He was just joking, but Mary Lou isn’t amused, lol. Gordon needs more time to make his choice. After saying goodbye to their brigades, the finalists will spend some time alone with Gordon. He said the decision is very difficult and he will rely heavily on the survey cards the diners filled out.

8:59 p.m. — Gordon has made his decision and calls Kori and Mary Lou down to his office. He is proud of both of them and says Kori is a “natural born leader.” He adds that Mary Lou’s attitude is “unmatched” and her self-confidence now matches her ability. Gordon will be thrilled to call either one of them his head chef, but there can only be one winner. They both approach their doors, but only one will open. The winner of “Hell’s Kitchen” Season 19 is Kori! It was an exciting win, but it’s sad to see Mary Lou stuck behind a locked door. Still, she’s gracious in defeat, stating she wouldn’t want to lose than anyone other than Kori. Kori thanks her son and father as she raises up a glass of champagne. Gordon says of the winner, “Kori is everything I could want in a head chef. She’s decisive, level-headed and most importantly, passionate. From the moment she stepped into Hell’s Kitchen, she was an instinctual and natural born leader. She’ll be a great asset to Hell’s Kitchen in Lake Tahoe.”