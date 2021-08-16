‘Hell’s Kitchen’ season 20 episode 10 recap: Who was eliminated in ‘More Than a Sticky Situation’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Things got sticky during Monday’s episode of “Hell’s Kitchen,” as the final nine chef-testants competed in everyone’s favorite challenge, the Blind Taste Test. If a person got their ingredients wrong, they would be covered in messy substances like butter, chocolate and popcorn. Later, one team came unhinged during dinner service. A lot is at stake this year for the ultimate winner, as they’ll claim a head chef position at Gordon Ramsay‘s steakhouse at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas.

Below, read our minute-by-minute "Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns" recap of Season 20, Episode 10, titled "More Than a Sticky Situation," to find out what happened Monday, August 16 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Here are the current "HK20" team breakdowns:

RED TEAM: Antonio Ruiz, Brynn Gibson, Josie Clemens, Kiya Willhelm, Samuel Garman

BLUE TEAM: Emily Hersh, Megan Gill, Steve Glenn, Trenton Garvey

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’!” In the ninth episode, Victoria Sonora handed in her jacket in part because she wasn’t quite “ready” to be Chef Ramsay’s protege. “I knew it and he knew it — I wasn’t ready then, but DAMN that was incredible,” she stated after exiting the show. “Low key just happy to have made it past day one.” Following Victoria’s ouster, only nine contestants are still in the running to win Season 20. How will tonight’s episode play out? Let’s go!