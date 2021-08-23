‘Hell’s Kitchen’ season 20 episode 11 recap: Who was eliminated in ‘Swiping Right’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

And then there were eight. On Monday night, the remaining “Hell’s Kitchen” chef-testants played a dating game on the fictional “hkchefsonly.com” app in the hopes of swiping right on the perfect set of ingredients for their entrees. Later during a steak-themed dinner service, one team struggled with overcooking its dish. A lot is at stake this year for the ultimate winner, as they’ll claim a head chef position at Gordon Ramsay‘s steakhouse at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas.

"Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns" Season 20, Episode 11, titled "Swiping Right," August 23. Here are the current "HK20" team breakdowns:

RED TEAM: Antonio Ruiz, Brynn Gibson, Kiya Willhelm, Samuel Garman

BLUE TEAM: Emily Hersh, Megan Gill, Steve Glenn, Trenton Garvey

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’!” In the 10th episode, Josie Clemens was eliminated after being nominated by the temporary Red Team leader, Kiya. “Josie may have come a long way in this competition, but right now she still needs more time to grow,” Gordon said after taking Josie’s jacket. The Blue Team’s leader, Megan, nominated Steve for elimination, but he was spared. Who will be going home tonight?

8:10 p.m. — It’s a new day in Hell’s Kitchen and the Top 8 are called to the dining room for their next challenge. There’s a giant cell phone displaying a fake dating app for chefs, but they’ll be using it to match ingredients with one of four proteins: lobster, filet mignon, New York strip or pork chop. Each team has four members so they’ll have to decide who is cooking which meat. Brynn and Steve will face off first, taking turns choosing ingredients for a lobster dish. Next, Emily and Antonio choose for pork chops, Kiya and Megan choose for the filet and Sam and Trenton choose for the strip. Next, each player has to pick out one more secret ingredient with a blindfold on.

8:20 p.m. — Megan hits the blooper reel when she tosses a parsnip into the blender without the lid on. It explodes in her face, but she’s alright! Just a little embarrassed after the rookie mistake. Everyone finishes up their dishes and Gordon introduces guest judge Richard Blais to score each plate. Lobster is up first and Richard gives both Steve and Brynn one point. In round two, Megan scores a point for the Blue Team, but Kiya fails to score for the Red Team. In round three, Antonio evens up the score over Emily. With the score tied, it all comes down to Sam vs. Trenton with their New York strips. Richard isn’t impressed with either, so no point is earned. As the tie-breaker, Richard picks his favorite dish of the day, which belongs to Steve. That gives the Blue Team another challenge win! They will be pampered at the most luxurious spa on the strip. The Red Team will be elbow deep in toilets and cleaning up the dorms.