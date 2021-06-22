‘Hell’s Kitchen’ season 20 episode 4 recap: Who was eliminated in ‘Young Guns Going Big’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into the fourth episode of “Hell’s Kitchen‘s” landmark 20th season, the Red Team had won every challenge so far. Did their luck continue during Monday’s all-new hour? A lot is at stake this year for the young chefs because the ultimate prize will be a head chef position at Gordon Ramsay‘s steakhouse at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas. This week’s challenge tasked the contestants with making brunch for dozens of starving Paris Hotel employees. Who excelled and who faltered?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns” recap of Season 20, Episode 4, titled “Young Guns Going Big,” to find out what happened Monday, June 21 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite aspiring chefs on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to join the “HK” winners list. Here are the current team breakdowns:

RED TEAM: Brynn Gibson, Emily Hersh, Josie Clemens, Keanu Hogan, Kiya Willhelm, Megan Gill, Morgana Vesey, Victoria Sonora

BLUE TEAM: Alex Lenik, Antonio Ruiz, Kevin Argueta, Payton Cooper, Samuel Garman, Steven Glenn, Trenton Garvey

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Hell’s Kitchen” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’!” In the third episode, Jayaun Smith was eliminated after major drama on his garnish station. During his exit interview, the Kansas City contestant stated, “This is definitely not the last time the world has seen Chef Jayaun. I’m definitely gonna go home and I’m gonna bounce back and I’m gonna keep moving forward and do what I’m meant to do: cook.” Only 15 chef-testants remain in the competition. Who will be eliminated tonight? Let’s go!

8:05 p.m. — The Blue Team is still suffering from their humiliating loss last week, so much so that Antonio said being homeless and his mother almost dying weren’t as bad as being on “Hell’s Kitchen.” Morning comes and brings the Blue Team another shot at redemption with today’s challenge. The teams will be cooking up brunch for the staff members of Paris Las Vegas, the location of Gordon’s steakhouse that this season’s winner will become head chef at. The first team to finish their side of the dining room will win.

8:15 p.m. — Each table will receive a fruit salad appetizer with sparkling lemonade and one of three available entrees. The first ticket comes in and Emily is already under fire on the Red Team for starting her omelet before a steak has even hit the pan. Over on the Blue Team, Alex seems to be having a hard time comprehending this whole “time” thing and is never quite sure how long anything takes to cook. Gordon screams out that Alex “needs a diaper” and then heads over to the Red Team and compliments Megan for her beautifully cooked steak. Eventually both teams work out all the kinks and are successfully serving brunch to the majority of the Paris employees. But things spiral quickly on the Blue Team when Trenton fries eggs in a cast iron skillet, which causes Gordon to call him a “f***ing muppet.” Meanwhile, the omelet station on the Red Team is having problems of their own and this competition is close. After overcooking steaks on their final table, the Blue Team falls behind and the Red Team completes this challenge in winning fashion.

8:20 p.m. — The Red Team has won an airplane ride on the private jet from Caesar’s Palace, where they’ll take in gorgeous aerial views of the Vegas strip, the Grand Canyon and the Hoover Dam before staying in a mega suite at Planet Hollywood. Hell’s Kitchen will be closed down tonight and there will be no dinner service. Meanwhile, the Blue Team will prepare hundreds of pastries for various buffets across Las Vegas. Steven has chosen to turn in his punishment pass, which means he will take the place of one of the women. Brynn offers herself up to Steven and stays behind to make pastries with the Blue Team. She hopes it will show Gordon that she is serious about taking on leadership roles. Later on, the Blue Team begins fighting about why they lost yet another challenge. Fed up with Antonio’s loud mouth, Trenton decides he will step up and be a stronger leader.

8:30 p.m. — After the Red Team’s staycation comes to an end, both teams are back to reality and prepping for tonight’s dinner service. In addition to the regular menu, a tableside seafood chowder will be prepared by Kevin from the Blue kitchen and Keanu from the Red kitchen. It only takes one order for Antonio to make the first major mistake of the night, putting forward colorless scallops that Gordon refuses to serve. Meanwhile, over on the Red Team Josie cooks up some burnt pizza.

8:40 p.m. — After a few mishaps on appetizers, both kitchens have moved on to entrees. Brynn has developed a strong voice, which annoys nobody more than Morgana, who seems to think Brynn is just loudly shouting out incorrect information. Over in the Blue kitchen, Alex looks completely lost as Gordon calls him a “f***ing donut” because he can’t even read a ticket properly. Gordon is almost ready to throw the Blue Team out of the kitchen and they’ve only served one table. Alex admits that he’s flustered and needs a breather, so Gordon kicks him out of the kitchen to think things over. With Steve taking over the garnish station, entrees begin flying out of the Blue kitchen and Alex returns, hopefully clear-headed.

8:50 p.m. — The Red Team hits a snag when Victoria sends up a cooked salmon five minutes before the corresponding steak for that table. Meanwhile, Sam has had it with Antonio on the Blue Team and is basically screaming step by step instructions at this point to ensure Antonio finishes cooking mussels on time. Thanks to Sam, a halibut can finally be served and the Blue Team is off and running. Over on the Red Team, Victoria has ruined another salmon and Gordon tells her to “get a grip” and that she should be ashamed of herself. Salmon isn’t going any better on the Blue Team as Antonio serves up raw fish and the whole team ends up getting an earful from Gordon in the pantry. Gordon calls tonight’s dinner service “shocking” and “disappointing” before telling both teams they will need to eliminate someone tonight.

8:59 p.m. — The Red Team has nominated Brynn and Josie for elimination. The Blue Team has nominated Alex and Antonio. When Gordon asks Brynn who the weakest chef on the Red Team is, she names Victoria. Gordon agrees and sends Brynn back in line and pulls forward Victoria. Gordon eliminates Alex and sends Victoria to work on the Blue Team. He also sends Emily and Megan to the Blue Team and sends Payton and Sam to the Red Team. Gordon hopes that shaking up the teams will create two solid teams once and for all. Gordon closes the show stating, “I was shocked when Alex asked me for a breather on first ticket of the night. Fortunately for him, he’s got plenty of time for that breather now.”