‘Hell’s Kitchen’ season 20 episode 5 recap: Who was eliminated in ‘Stirring the Pot’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into the fifth episode of “Hell’s Kitchen‘s” young-skewing 20th season, the Red Team and the Blue Team had just been mixed up by host Gordon Ramsay. A lot is at stake this year for the remaining chef-testants because the ultimate prize will be a head chef position at Gordon’s steakhouse at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas. This week’s challenge tasked the contestants with deciphering recipes written in every millennial’s favorite language: emoji. Which team figured out the secret code and which team failed?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns” recap of Season 20, Episode 5, titled “Stirring the Pot,” to find out what happened Monday, June 28 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite aspiring chefs on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to join the “HK” winners list. Here are the current team breakdowns:

RED TEAM: Brynn Gibson, Josie Clemens, Keanu Hogan, Kiya Willhelm, Morgana Vesey, Payton Cooper, Samuel Garman

BLUE TEAM: Antonio Ruiz, Emily Hersh, Kevin Argueta, Megan Gill, Steven Glenn, Trenton Garvey, Victoria Sonora

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Hell’s Kitchen” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’!” In the fourth episode, Alex Lenik was eliminated after asking Gordon for a “breather” at the start of dinner service. “Sometimes you have to take a breather, but that’s okay, that’s something that I needed to do,” he explained in his exit interview. Following Alex’s dismissal, the host decided to shake things up by sending Victoria, Emily and Megan to the Blue Team and Payton and Sam to the Red Team. How will the new teams play out?

8:08 p.m. — After last week’s shakeup, Kevin is thrilled to have three women join the Blue Team to help pull the men out of their losing streak. Spirits aren’t as high over on the Red Team, where Sam responds, “It sucks,” when asked how he feels about joining the ladies. Not exactly what you’d expect to hear from someone who has lost every dinner service thus far. Anyways, it’s a new day at Hell’s Kitchen and the young guns head down to the kitchen to face their next challenge. For a lesson in communication, each chef will wear a jacket with a recipe on the back spelled out entirely with emojis. They will need to rely on their teammates to describe every step as they have 45 minutes to cook up their assigned dish. Success will depend on how well teammates can relay instructions to each other. The team that communicates best and executes the recipes will win the challenge. They have 45 minutes.

8:20 p.m. — Trenton seems inclined to put his own spin on his recipe, which sounds like a disaster waiting to happen since Gordon told them to be “precise” when following directions. Josie, a vegan, is struggling with her chicken dish and feels bad about throwing away meat. Time expires and Gordon says “well done” to the chefs, but do their dishes taste good? He will judge the teams head to head and the team with the highest score wins. First up is Kiya vs. Trenton with their fish and chips. Gordon is offended by the liberties Trenton took with his recipe and asks, “You’re trying to make my recipes ‘pop’?” Yikes! Kiya, who followed the recipe exactly, wins the point for the Red Team. Here are how the other head-to-heads played out: Morgana defeated Steven (spaghetti and meatballs), Brynn and Victoria tied with a zero because both screwed up the recipe, Antonio defeated Payton (Philly cheesesteak), Keanu defeated Megan (eggplant parmesan), Kevin defeated Josie (fried chicken sandwich) and Sam defeated Emily (cheeseburger). The Red Team has won this challenge. They will be riding the High Roller Ferris wheel at the LINQ before having a deliciously prepared Mexican lunch. Meanwhile, the Blue Team will be cleaning the Paris Eiffel Tower in French maid outfits.

8:35 p.m. — With the reward and punishment over for the day, it’s time for tonight’s dinner service. This will be the first time the newly formed teams will work together in the kitchen. Guests fill the restaurant and Brynn and Sam are off to a good start with the Red Team’s appetizers. Meanwhile, Gordon is embarrassed by Antonio’s profuse sweating on the Blue Team and asks someone to get him a rag to dry his forehead. The Red Team hits their first snag when Payton makes a mistake on garnish, losing confidence from his new teammates. Not phased, Payton screws up a second time, leading Brynn to tell Gordon, “He does not know the menu, chef.”

8:45 p.m. — Instead of taking responsibility for his actions, Payton feels like the women (mostly Brynn) don’t want him on the team. Over on the Blue Team, Gordon has noticed a vast improvement with the addition of Emily and Victoria. Meanwhile, the Red Team continues to unravel as Morgana struggles with communication and breaks her halibut without telling Gordon. He makes the team sit down at a table and literally eat their mistakes. After returning to the kitchen, Morgana’s struggles at the fish station continue as she serves up raw halibut. She looks completely defeated and follows it up with raw salmon. Oh no!

8:55 p.m. — The Red Team has been ejected from the kitchen and instructed to come up with three individuals they feel the team would be better off without. Morgana is in tears and Josie is annoyed by how quiet her teammate is. “I can barely hear you,” she tells Morgana, who is certain to be up for elimination tonight. Another top contender to be ousted is Payton, who served up the wrong garnish multiple times. He says he received no support from the Red Team. The teams gather again in the kitchen and the Red Team announces their nominees for elimination: Payton, Morgana and Keanu.

8:59 p.m. — Gordon rejects the Red Team’s nomination of Keanu, saying she did not look scrambled during the dinner service (as accused). Payton and Morgana step forward and explain why they should remain in Hell’s Kitchen. Gordon eliminates Morgana, saying of the 21-year old chef, “Morgana might be baby-faced, but tonight she behaved like a baby when her fish station struggled. The protégé I’m looking for needs to be confident and outspoken. Morgana was neither.”