‘Hell’s Kitchen’ season 20 episode 9 recap: Who was eliminated in ‘A Game Show From Hell’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“Hell’s Kitchen” returned on Monday night after an Olympics-sized two-week break. The last time we left our aspiring chef-testants, Chef Gordon Ramsay tasked the five lowest vote-getters with a “Cook For Your Life” challenge, resulting in the tearful elimination of Keanu Hogan. That left only 10 contestants still in the competition, with both teams making huge mistakes during tonight’s special charity dinner service. A lot is at stake this year for the ultimate winner, as they’ll claim a head chef position at Gordon’s steakhouse at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns” recap of Season 20, Episode 9, titled “A Game Show From Hell,” to find out what happened Monday, August 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite aspiring chefs on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to join the winners list. Here are the current “HK20” team breakdowns:

RED TEAM: Brynn Gibson, Josie Clemens, Kiya Willhelm, Samuel Garman

BLUE TEAM: Antonio Ruiz, Emily Hersh, Megan Gill, Steven Glenn, Trenton Garvey, Victoria Sonora

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Hell’s Kitchen” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’!” In the eighth episode, Keanu handed in her jacket after losing the “Cook For Your Life” challenge. “I was not ready to go home, but I’m not gonna let this knock me down for sure,” she said in her exit interview. “If anything, it has awoken a fire in me.” Following Keanu’s ouster, only 10 chef-testants are still in the running to win Season 20. How will tonight’s episode play out? Let’s go!