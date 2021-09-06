‘Hell’s Kitchen’ season 20 episodes 13 and 14 recap: Who was eliminated in 2-hour episode? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into Monday’s two-hour episode of “Hell’s Kitchen” Season 20, only the Top 5 black jacket-wearers remained on the show: Brynn Gibson, Steve Glenn, Trenton Garvey, Megan Gill and Kiya Willhelm. This week the players had to impress Gordon Ramsay‘s Instagram followers by creating visually appetizing plates. Later, they struggled to prove their worth during a dinner service full of sabotage. A lot is at stake this year for the ultimate “HK20” winner, as they’ll claim a head chef position at Chef Ramsay’s steakhouse at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns” recap of Season 20, Episodes 13 and 14, titled “Social Media in Hell” and “Hell Hath No Fury,” to find out what happened Monday, September 6 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite aspiring chefs on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to join the winners list.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Hell’s Kitchen” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’!” In the 12th episode, both Emily Hersh and Antonio Ruiz got the boot when they failed to earn black jackets. Trenton’s pan-roasted rack of lamb earned him the first black jacket, with Brynn receiving the second because of her filet. Megan and Kiya were the next to enter the black jacket lounge because of their blue fin tuna dishes. Finally, Steve joined the group thanks to his shrimp and grits plate, his grandmother’s favorite. Which black jacket chef(s) will be booted tonight?