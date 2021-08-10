‘Hell’s Kitchen’ post mortem: Victoria Sonora is ‘low key just happy to have made it past day one’

The third time on the elimination block was unfortunately not the charm for Victoria Sonora during the August 9 episode of “Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns.” This junior sous-chef from Longmont, Colorado (and lover of all things root vegetables) simply wasn’t “ready” to be Gordon Ramsay‘s newest protege, something she now admits she was aware of at the time of filming. “I knew it and he knew it — I wasn’t ready then, but DAMN that was incredible,” Victoria tweeted after her elimination. “Low key just happy to have made it past day one.”

I knew it and he knew it- I wasn’t ready then, but DAMN that was incredible. Low key just happy to have made it past day one 😂#HellsKitchen https://t.co/nMNVhSsQMi — Victoria Sonora (@theVickster) August 10, 2021

After taking her jacket and burning it in the “HK20” hallway, Gordon declared, “Victoria may have an impressive resume, but after her performance tonight there’s one job she won’t be adding to it — head chef at Gordon Ramsay Steak.”

Following Victoria’s elimination, now only nine contestants remain in the running to win Season 20 of Fox’s reality TV show. They are: Antonio Ruiz, Brynn Gibson, Josie Clemens, Kiya Willhelm and Samuel Garman of the Red Team and Emily Hersh, Megan Gill, Steven Glenn and Trenton Garvey of the Blue Team.

Victoria started out her final episode rather strong, earning a point for her sea bass during the “Spells Kitchen” challenge. In fact, all of her fellow teammates earned points, making it a clean sweep for them and resulting in a special reward of drinks and food at a private Las Vegas hot tub.

Later during a special charity dinner service, both kitchens repeatedly messed up on undercooking and/or overcooking their food, so Gordon told each group to nominate two people for elimination. Victoria and Megan went up for the blues, while Josie and Brynn went up for the reds. Gordon decided to take Victoria’s jacket because of her lack of voice in the kitchen and because she wasn’t quite ready to be his protege. You win some, you lose some.

Prior to Victoria, the other “Young Guns” who’ve been eliminated so far this season are: Ava Harren (23 from Alaska), Matthew Francis Johnson (24 from Minnesota), Jayaun Smith (23 from Missouri), Alex Lenik (22 from Illinois), Morgana Vesey (21 from Connecticut), Payton Cooper (21 from Kentucky), Kevin Argueta (21 from California) and Keanu Hogan (23 from Maryland).