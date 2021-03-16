H.E.R. could follow her Grammys upset for Song of the Year with an Oscar for ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’

It was a good 12 hours for R&B singer-songwriter H.E.R. She surprised us by winning Song of the Year at the Grammys on Sunday night, March 14, for her Black Lives Matter protest anthem “I Can’t Breathe.” Then on Monday morning, March 15, she followed that up by earning her first Oscar nomination: Best Original Song for “Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah.” Could she win them both in the same year?

H.E.R. was a Grammy favorite right out of the gate, earning five nominations in 2019 including Best New Artist. And in just three years she has amassed 13 nominations and four wins, two of which were this year, and both of which surprised most of our users who made predictions: Best R&B Song for “Better Than I Imagined” (over Beyonce‘s “Black Parade”) and Song of the Year for “I Can’t Breathe” (over “Black Parade” and Taylor Swift‘s “Cardigan”).

Now she has been recognized by the motion picture academy for co-writing “Fight for You” with Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas. It’s the first Oscar nomination for all three of them, but will it result in a win? “Judas” is nominated six times overall, which is the most of any film nominated in this category, tied with “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” which is nominated for the song “Hear My Voice.” Rounding out the category are “Husavik” from “Eurovision Song Contest,” “Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami” and “Io Si (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead.”

Of those, the academy may be inclined to award “Speak Now” as a way to honor co-writer Leslie Odom Jr., who’s also nominated for Best Supporting Actor for “Miami.” and “Io Si” gives voters a chance to finally award Diane Warren with her first trophy on her 12th nomination. But there’s no dominant, undeniable choice in this lineup like a “Let it Go” (from “Frozen”), so the door may be open for basically any of these songs to win.

And voters often gravitate towards established music stars like recent winners Adele (the title song from “Skyfall”), John Legend and Common (“Glory” from “Selma”), Sam Smith (“The Writing’s on the Wall” from “Spectre”), Lady Gaga (“Shallow” from “A Star is Born”) and Elton John (“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from “Rocketman”). H.E.R. could follow in those footsteps and win the “Fight” when winners are announced on April 25.

PREDICTthe 2021 Oscars winners through April 25

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?