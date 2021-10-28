‘House of Gucci’ trailer: Lady Gaga meets the family in Ridley Scott’s all-star drama

MGM has opened the doors to “House of Gucci” with a brand-new trailer for the Ridley Scott drama before its debut in theaters on November 24.

The highly anticipated film is one of the biggest awards contenders yet to widely screen — something certain to change in the coming weeks. Not that enthusiasm for the project is low: the Gold Derby odds have it in play for a number of top awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress for Lady Gaga, Best Actor for Adam Driver, and Best Supporting Actor for Jared Leto. Those performers are given some explosive moments in the new trailer — particularly Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband, Gucci heir Maurizio (Driver). “I don’t consider myself a particularly ethical person, but I am fair,” Lady Gaga says as Patrizia as the trailer concludes. “I subscribe to unconventional punishments.”

Here’s the official synopsis from the studio: “‘House of Gucci’ is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it’s worth, and how far a family will go for control.”

In addition to Lady Gaga, Driver, and Leto, the film also stars Al Pacino, Salma Hayek, Jeremy Irons, and Jack Huston. Scott directed from a script by Becky Johnston and Roberto Bentivegna (based on the book “The House of Gucci” by Sara Gay Forden).

Watch the trailer above.

