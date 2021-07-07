The last Marvel movie to debut in theaters was “Spider-Man: Far From Home” all the way back in July 2019. But this week, parched fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will finally get to drink down a glass of big-screen superheroism. Set to debut this week is the long-delayed “Black Widow,” starring Scarlett Johansson as the title character and launching the MCU into its fourth phase. Ahead, everything to know about how to watch “Black Widow,” including where it is streaming and when it takes place.

When does Black Widow come out?

While “Black Widow” is technically out in wide release on Friday, July 9, the film will have preview showings around the country starting Thursday, July 8. In addition to a wide theatrical release, that’s expected to put the Disney film in more than 4,000 locations nationwide, “Black Widow” is also available on Disney Plus.

How can I watch Black Widow online?

Disney Plus subscribers can watch Black Widow at home starting Friday, July 9 for an added cost of $29.99. In keeping with other theatrical movies during the coronavirus pandemic, “Black Widow” is being classified as a Disney Plus Premier Access title.

What time does Black Widow come out on Disney Plus?

“Black Widow” will arrive on Disney Plus at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Friday, July 9.

How much does it cost to rent Black Widow on Disney Plus?

“Black Widow” costs $29.99.

When will Black Widow be on Disney Plus for free?

Nothing on Disney Plus is technically available for free (since subscribers are required to pay a monthly fee for the service). Nonetheless, “Black Widow” will stream without an added surcharge roughly 90 days after its theatrical bow, provided it follows how “Raya and the Last Dragon” and “Mulan” handled its transitions from Premier Access title to the main Disney Plus library. That would put “Black Widow” on Disney Plus sometime in October.

Is Black Widow playing in theaters?

Yes, “Black Widow” is playing in theaters and is expected to break the box office record for openings during the coronavirus pandemic.

When does Black Widow take place?

As Marvel fans know, Black Widow actually died in “Avengers: Endgame.” As a result, the film is actually a prequel set in the lost time between “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Does Black Widow have a post-credits scene?

As expected from a Marvel film, “Black Widow” does contain a post-credits scene that occurs after the credits have come to an end. The sequence connects “Black Widow” to the burgeoning Phase Four of the MCU that includes television series such as “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

