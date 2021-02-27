The 2021 Golden Globe Awards will be like no other ceremony in the history of the glitzy event. On Sunday, February 28, the 78th annual Golden Globes will take place in both New York and Los Angeles, with nominees attending the formerly lavish event via remote locations on account of the coronavirus pandemic. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will serve as hosts, emceeing together for the fourth time overall, albeit now in different cities: Fey will host from New York, while Poehler will be in Los Angeles. Presenters announced thus far include real-life couples such as Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick and Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones as onscreen pairs such as Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson.

Here’s how to watch the Golden Globe Awards.

How to watch the Golden Globes on TV

The 2021 Golden Globe Awards start at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and air on NBC and via the NBC app provided the viewer has a cable subscription.

How to watch the Golden Globes without cable

Those viewers who don’t have a cable subscription will be able to stream the Golden Globes online and via connected televisions via a number of platforms. The Golden Globe Awards will be available to Hulu Live and YouTube TV subscribers, and the ceremony will also stream on The Roku Channel, a free channel available to Roku users. Sling TV and Fubo TV subscribers will also be able to watch the Golden Globes without a cable subscription.

Are the Golden Globes on Netflix?

No, the Golden Globes do not stream on Netflix.

Where are the Golden Globes streaming?

For those who don’t have a cable subscription, don’t own a Roku device, and don’t subscribe to platforms such as Hulu Live or YouTube TV, the NBC streaming service Peacock will host the Golden Globe Awards one day after its live broadcast. Peacock is a free streaming app, though subscribers can also opt to pay for premium versions that include more programming and ad-free streaming. The Golden Globes 2021 ceremony will debut Monday, March 1 on Peacock.

Is there a Golden Globes red carpet this year?

On account of the coronavirus pandemic, there won’t be a traditional red carpet where stars can mingle with reporters and each other. But NBC is planning a Golden Globes pre-show, that starts airing at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Sunday. An earlier pre-show will stream online via the Golden Globes website and its Twitter account.

How long are the Golden Globes?

The Golden Globes are scheduled to end at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT, so the entire ceremony should take roughly three hours, give or take a few minutes due to the length of acceptance speeches, technical issues if any arise, and the unpredictability of live television.

Who is nominated for Golden Globes this year?

On the film side, the Netflix movie “Mank” led all features with six nominations, including Best Picture — Drama, Best Director for David Fincher, and Best Actor in a Drama for Gary Oldman.

On the television side, the Netflix series “The Crown” paced all series with six nominations, including Best Drama Series, Best Actor in a Drama Series for Josh O’Connor, Best Actress in a Drama Series for Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin, and Best Supporting Actress for Gillian Anderson and Helena Bonham Carter.

The top-nominated comedy series was “Schitt’s Creek,” which nabbed five nominations: Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Eugene Levy, Best Actress in a Comedy Series for Catherine O’Hara, Best Supporting Actor for Dan Levy, and Best Supporting Actress for Annie Murphy. Here’s the full list of Golden Globes 2021 nominations.

Who will win the Golden Globes this year?

According to Gold Derby odds, Netflix film “The Trial of the Chicago 7” is expected to win Best Picture — Drama, Carey Mulligan should win Best Actress in a Drama for “Promising Young Woman,” Chadwick Boseman is the pick for Best Actor in a Drama for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Amanda Seyfried is the choice for Best Supporting Actress for “Mank,” and Daniel Kaluuya should take home Best Supporting Actor for “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

Here are more Golden Globe Awards film predictions for 2021.

Among the television nominees, “The Crown” is predicted to win at least three awards, including Best Drama Series.

Here are more Golden Globe Awards TV predictions for 2021.

