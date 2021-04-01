The 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony takes place before it even takes place: this week, during a pair of secret virtual ceremonies conducted under the strictest layer of secrecy, the acting union will give out the 2021 SAG Awards to film and television actors — with the results kept under lock and key until Sunday, April 4, when the SAG Awards event airs on television and streams online.

Ahead, how to watch the SAG Awards and everything to know about the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony.

When are the SAG Awards?

The pre-taped Screen Actors Guild Awards air Sunday, April 4 beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The event will air on both TNT and TBS and also stream online. The SAG Awards 2021 ceremony was initially scheduled for March 14, but shifted to Easter Sunday, April 4, after the Recording Academy moved the Grammys from late January to March 14. All of the calendar changes happened because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has extended awards season far beyond its traditional timeline. Unlike previous years, the SAG Awards will be an hour-long ceremony instead of the standard two-hour affair. According to Deadline, the top-secret Zoom sessions to announce the winners before Sunday will happen on Wednesday, March 31 (when the television winners will be announced) and Thursday, April 1 (when film winners are revealed).

How to watch the SAG Awards?

Cable subscribers can check out the SAG Awards 2021 on TNT and TBS beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Sunday, April 4. The show will replay at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT the same night. The SAG Awards will also stream live online via Hulu Live, YouTube TV, and the TNT and TBS website (though a cable subscription is required). Roku subscribers can also watch the SAG Awards.

Is there a SAG Awards host in 2021?

Nope. The Screen Actors Guild Awards often eschew having a host, and this year is no different. Instead, the pre-taped event will feature comedy sketches, like the “Ted Lasso” one that will start the show. In that video, Best Actor in a Comedy nominee Jason Sudeikis, in character as football coach Ted Lasso, gives his co-stars a pre-game speech and breakdown about the Best Comedy Ensemble nominees.

Who will win at the SAG Awards?

According to the Gold Derby odds and expert predictions, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” is out in front in the Best Ensemble category, just ahead of “Minari.” On the film acting side, Carey Mulligan for “Promising Young Woman,” Chadwick Boseman for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Glenn Close for “Hillbilly Elegy,” and Daniel Kaluuya for “Judas and the Black Messiah” are the predicted winners. Of that group, Close finds herself in the toughest competition as she’s just ahead of “Minari” star Youn Yuh-Jung for the actor trophy.

