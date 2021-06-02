‘Best animal act ever’: Howie Mandel (‘America’s Got Talent’) raves about dog judges on season premiere [WATCH]

The Season 16 premiere of summer’s biggest show, “America’s Got Talent,” kicked off Tuesday night with what judge Howie Mandel called the “best animal act” he’d ever seen. The Canine Stars are a comedy dog act that travels the country promoting pet adoptions. For their initial audition, they impersonated the five “AGT” personalities (Howie, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Terry Crews) while “acts” appeared before them. The dog judges, with quirky names such as Bow Wowie Mandel and Simon Howl, also had red X’s and a golden buzzer at their disposal they could press depending on what they thought. The overall performance ended with a tiny dog giving her owner CPR after she received a golden buzzer. Watch the video above and read the judges’ comments below.

Howie: “Look at me, I’m adorable! This is, I gotta say for me, the best animal act I have ever seen on this show by far.”

Heidi: “I mean, the concept is just genius. It really was. The CPR at the end, too. I mean, it had so many great bits in there. It was just perfect.”

Sofia: “It was, it was perfect. There’s nothing bad to say about it. It’s so creative, so much fun. And I thought that the girl that was playing me had a great accent.”

Simon: “I’ve got a feeling I know where this is going … You’ve got full marks. Congratulations! How do you top that?”

The Canine Stars earned four “yes” votes, so they’ll next be seen in the Judge Cuts. If they make it through that round, the dog act will get to perform in the all-important live shows. Can they become the second animal act after Olate Dogs (Season 7) to win the $1 million prize?

In his “AGT” live blog, our recapper John Benutty had this to say about the performance: “The first act to experience the fruits of this ‘return to normal’ was The Canine Stars, a dog comedy act that entered the stage in costume as the four judges and Terry. From there they ran through a script of having another dog audition for the four dog judges. Later they explained that they are a traveling company of dogs ‘and their people’ with a goal of showing the world how to be good with dogs and to promote pet adoption. All the judges were over the moon about the act, agreeing with Howie who called it the best animal act ever on the show and Heidi who called them ‘genius.'”