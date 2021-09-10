‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: Who won Week 10 Head of Household competition on #BB23?

Have you recovered from Thursday’s live episode of “Big Brother” yet? It was packed full of excitement with a double elimination that saw the Top 8 winnowed down to the final half dozen houseguests still in the hunt for the season 23 championship and the $750,000 payday. With all that action, it was no surprise that there just wasn’t time for the Week 10 Head of Household competition. But don’t worry, we have all your “Big Brother” 23 spoilers, including the name of the Cookout member who is Week 10 Head of Household.

Kyland Young claimed the Head of Household title for the third time this season. In Week 2 he oversaw the ouster of Week 1 HOH Brandon “Frenchie” French. And in Week 6, he engineered the near unanimous vote to send Britini D’Angelo packing.

But with his competition now narrowed down to just the other members of the Cookout, Kyland faces a tough task on Friday. The Week 10 HOH must decide which two of his alliance to nominate for eviction.

Will he seek his revenge on Hannah Chaddha, who put him on the chopping block on Thursday after Xavier Prather won the Power of Veto? While Xavier is a proven powerhouse, we don’t expect Kyland to nominate his pal. Of the other three in the Cookout clan, Azah Awasum and Derek Frazier look like they are on fairly strong ground with Kyland. That leaves Tiffany Mitchell as the likeliest target for eviction on September 16.

We’ll have the Week 10 nominations as soon as they’re revealed on the live feeds on Friday.

Be sure to make your "Big Brother" predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You'll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our "BB23" leaderboard.