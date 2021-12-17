‘I’m Your Man’ director Maria Schrader on casting Dan Stevens in her German comedy

Back in 1964, CBS premiered the sci-fi rom com “My Living Doll” in which a bachelor psychiatrist (Bob Cummings) is asked to take care of a beautiful prototype android (Julie Newmar) because her creator doesn’t want the robot to fall in the hands of the Army. The shrink decides to teach his stunning but naïve charge how to be the perfect woman: a pre-women’s lib female does what she is told and never talks back to him. That premise wouldn’t fly these days especially in the wake of the #MeToo era. Even then the series only lasted one season. The tables are turned in the sophisticated, thought-provoking rom-com “I’m Your Man,” Germany’s official entry for Best International Feature at the Oscars.

Directed by Maria Schrader and starring Maren Eggert and Dan Stevens, “I’m Your Man” revolves around a bright young woman, unlucky in love and working at a financially strapped museum, who asked by her boss to participate in a most unusually study. Schrader’s Alma must share her apartment for three weeks with the tall, blue-eyed, and handsome Tom who just happens to be an android. Not only an android but one who has been programmed to be Alma’s perfect man. If she successfully completes the experiment, she will receive badly needed funds for her work.

Brian Tallerico (RogerEbert.com) found it to be “a film that defies its set-up as a familiar, quirky rom-com to become something deeper and more poignant about the human condition. Schrader and co-writer Jan Schomburg (working from a short story by Emma Braslavsky) imbue their genre hybrid with eloquence and intelligence. And it helps a great deal to have two delightful performers to deliver their themes. ‘I’m Your Man” may not break the mold, but it operates within it with confidence and grace.”

In a recent Zoom conversation with The Wrap, the filmmaker noted it was unusual experience to have a man treated as an object by a woman. “I felt it on set,” said Schrader. “There is a scene when Alma really treats him like an object. When Alma says, ‘So please undress, let me see the perfect body which is designed for me,” he stands there completely without sarcasm, completely without egotism or the wish to fight back and just lets down his pants and Alma looks at him.” The camera crew, she noted, was like “’Oh’-something unusual was happening.” “It’s not something done very much, just drop my pants on command like that; certainly not on camera anyway,” Stevens quipped.

Schrader was intrigued to adapted the short story into a film because of the simplicity of the set-up. “Two individuals and the question of is love possible or is it not possible,” she said. “Then at the same time, the complexity of it. One of these individuals is not human and still performed almost too good to be true human. It arouses a lot of questions where I thought we are not really, really prepared for the answers yet.”

Schrader and Schomberg opted to make several changes to the original story which is far darker than “I’m Your Man.” “The short story goes rather into destruction and competition and at the very end death,” she said, adding “here we thought it’s interesting, maybe the machine is not a dystopian future fantasy. Maybe it’s just the more civilized individual. Let’s start it with a blind date and see how a machine flirt would and give compliments. There were comical aspects right away there and then still, I think it’s not only a comedy. I saw people starting to cry during a screening.”

Stevens, who came to fame as Matthew Crawley on “Downton Abbey,” welcomed the opportunity to play on the themes of “a romantic comedy and a romantic lead and almost to sort of satirize the idea in the beginning. Those early scenes, the idea that Tom has been pre-programed with the 20 greatest chat up lines of all time. We quite liked the idea that he’d maybe absorbed an enormous amount of old, sort of romantic and screwball comedies and had a lot of sort of Cary Grant and Jimmy Stewart pre-programmed in him that he was going to deploy and that this would definitely work for Alma.” But it doesn’t. “So suddenly, the wheels fall off pretty quickly and you see him sort of scrambling to recalibrate and become the human, become the partner that Alma perhaps wants to her,” offered Stevens.

Schrader looked for actors all over Europe to play Tom. “It was in my head from the very beginning that it would be interesting to find an actor from abroad who’s very good in German but still has a select flavor of accent which disconnects,” said the director. “Dan and I were rather looking for disconnections, the little traces where you could feel that even though he looks so human, he’s not. So, the language was an aspect of it.”

Though he has worked in German before, Stevens admitted it took some time to get used to doing a film in another language. “First of all, there’s just the day to day talking to everyone on the set in German” he explained. “But in terms of the character itself, Tom as an android trying to be human is quite an unusual role. But then I find how the German language is structured is subtly different in terms of where the thought and where the impetus of the line or where the motivation of the line comes. It was a fascinating way for me to get inside the language and a different way of thinking both as an android and a German speaker.”

