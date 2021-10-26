Iman Shumpert (‘Dancing with the Stars’): Literally no one anticipated this ‘masterpiece’ performance on ‘Horror Night’ [WATCH]

“Week six now, I feel like we trust each other enough,” professional dancer Daniella Karagach told her celebrity partner Iman Shumpert on “Dancing with the Stars” during their “Horror Night” clip package. So it was pretty clear right off the bat that she would take advantage of the NBA basketball player’s substatial height to execute death-defying maneuvers during their contemporary routine inspired by “Us.” But even then it exceeded my wildest expectations. Shumpert has shown promise all season, but I didn’t know he had this in him. Watch his performance above, and see what the judges had to say about it below.

Carrie Ann Inaba: “Holy cow! That was genius! You transported us to another world. My mind was blown. It was sheer perfection. The way you guys matched and danced as one, it was like — yes!”

Len Goodman: “Daniella, you came up with the most brilliant concept. You produced a dance that made Iman look fantastic. It was tight. It was together. It was terrific.”

Derek Hough: [Jumps on table] “I’m speechless. The thing is, there’s moments on the show — we’ve said this before — that was something that people will watch over and over and over again.”

Bruno Tonioli: “I was totally transfixed. … I know what it was. It was your masterpiece performance.”

Contemporary routines are known to earn celebrities their highest scores because the movements are generally slower and more fluid, with more emphasis on emotional expression than on hitting a mandatory set of steps. But this routine needed much more than just Shumpert’s height. It needed his control, his precision when transitioning between complex and dangerous maneuvers, and his ability to convey the ominous character of the dance (he and Karagach played the sinister “tethered” from Jordan Peele‘s horror film).

And it required Karagach to choreograph movements inspired by the film’s characters but also fitting the style of a contemporary dance. She and Shumpert nailed it so well that it was no surprise that he got perfect 10s from the judges, or that Hough couldn’t resist literally leaping atop the judges table to deliver his praise. Hough was right that this moment is likely to be remembered as a “DWTS” classic. But in our predictions for “Horror Night” literally none of our users thought Shumpert would end up on top of the leaderboard. Did you agree with his perfect score?

