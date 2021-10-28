Daniella Karagach says she and Iman Shumpert are ‘ready to win’ ‘Dancing with the Stars’ after their ‘Us’ thriller

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach‘s creepy “Us”-themed routine on Monday’s “Dancing with the Stars” became an instant classic and earned the couple their first perfect score of the season. And that boost of confidence means one thing: “We’re ready to win!” Karagach told “Entertainment Tonight.”

The jaw-dropping routine not only earned raves from the judges, but has quickly gone viral, even getting the seal of approval from “Us” star Lupita Nyong’o. Playing the Tethered, the doppelgänger villains from the film, Shumpert and Karagach pulled off some stunning lifts and eye-popping acrobatic moves.

“I said, ‘You’re gonna grab me by my neck and you’re gonna throw me,'” Karagach shared.

“I didn’t tell her I wanted to do that!” Shumpert quipped.

Completing the routine, which was “so challenging,” felt like a “huge accomplishment,” the NBA champ added. “I’m just really impressed she had the bravery to come up with that dance.” But there was one aspect of it that wasn’t that difficult for him: At one point, Karagach climbs Shumpert to stand atop his shoulders. The father of two has some similar experience from playtime with his daughters.

“A lot of that stuff we kind of already do,” Shumpert joked. “Probably not [swinging] her by the feet that much, but the standing on the shoulders and stuff.”

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

