‘Impact with Gal Gadot’: ‘Wonder Woman’ star on celebrating everyday heroes in National Geographic series

Not all superheros wear capes, masks, wings or a tight bustier. Most are normal people who have overcome adversity to inspire and help impact people around the world. National Geographic’s new YouTube documentary series “Impact with Gal Gadot” showcases six such women who have helped and improved the lives of others.

Among these half dozen heroes are: Kameryn Everett, a black Detroit-based figure skater and coach who encourages young girls to follow in her footsteps; Tuany Nascimento, a ballet dancer teaching her craft to young girls in one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Rio de Janiero; and Kelly Ellis, a surf therapy facilitator in California who lost her twin sister Audrey last year to Covid-19 and is working with other women who are grieving.

The “Wonder Woman” star is not only host of the weekly series but executive producer too. Gadot, director and co-executive producer Vanessa Roth, Everett, Nascimento and Ellis recently joined ABC’s “Nightline” host Juju Chang for a zoom conversation about the six-part series.

“I’m a big believer in storytelling and after the success of ‘Wonder Woman’ and fame and all of that, I felt grateful that I have such an extended reach to so many people I wanted to do something good with it,” Gadot explained. “I wanted to bring something good to the world that I’m not going to be the hero of, but is actually going to shed light on extraordinary women that do extraordinary things.”

Roth, who won the 2008 Oscar for the documentary short “Freehold,” noted that they found the women chronicled in the film via social media through Instagram photographs, local articles and even GoFundMe campaign. “We’re going to hopefully…impact people by sharing their stories,” Roth said. “They have all been impacted by either discrimination, obstacles, challenges, violence, things in their lives that often people feel like they can’t do anything about. But these women, no matter what they’re doing, it’s something that they have turned around and said, ‘yes, I can make an impact.’ I think these films, they’re all about 12 minutes long. I find them just a poetic and powerful and inspiring as the women are. It gives us a really beautiful way of watching them back-to-back to see the connections between them all.”

Everett noted she found it very important to share her story. “I come from a single parent household, which means single parent income. A lot of times I’m the only black girl in that arena, aside from my coach. So, I think it’s very important for me to represent and share my story, so other girls know ‘yes this is a thing can be done. ‘No, it’s not unheard of.’ So, whenever I can, when I see a little girl like me, I try to be very, very encouraging to the skater and the family, so they see it’s possible.”

The past year has been difficult for Ellis who is still grieving the death last year of her twin Audrey, a transplant nurse. “I notice in my grief journey, just how common and unifying grief is. It’s dramatic and breaks all barriers. And in the past year, it’s even more so. Everyone’s grieving the loss of loved ones or jobs or normalcy or routine So everyone who comes to our program, it’s not just to honor the loss of a loved one, but just to honor all levels of loss and the ocean is such a beautiful container for that.” The power of surf therapy, she added, is “kind of forced mindfulness. We’re not teaching everyone to be professional surfers, so we’re just allowing an opportunity to be connected to our bodies and connected to our surroundings. “

The other three episodes of the series feature a Memphis trans woman of color who is building homes for other trans women who have been homeless; a 19-year-old Puerto Rican who, with a team of college students, has invented a water filtration system that has saved thousands of people and the waterways on the island; and the first female chief of a Louisiana tribe whose people are facing the possibility of being the first climate refugees in the U.S.

