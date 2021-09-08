Compare ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ cast to their real-life counterparts [PHOTOS]

After a three-year hiatus, Ryan Murphy’s anthology series “American Crime Story” is back with a new season centered on yet another 1990s true crime event. Having already told the stories of “The People v. O.J. Simpson” and “The Assassination of Gianni Versace,” Murphy has now chosen to dramatize the scandalous aspects of Bill Clinton’s presidency in a season simply titled “Impeachment.” Speculation has been growing since the first casting announcements were made over two years ago, and now the time has finally come for viewers to judge how these actors measure up to their real-life counterparts.

“Impeachment” focuses on Clinton’s highly publicized extramarital affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, which reportedly lasted from 1995 to 1997. Clinton was already being investigated by special prosecutors when news of the scandal broke and those who wanted to oust him recognized a golden opportunity to achieve their goal. When it became clear that his initial denial of inappropriate involvement with Lewinsky was untrue, he was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice. Though he was ultimately acquitted, the tryst still taints his legacy and continues to haunt the survivors who were closely involved.

The 10-part limited series, which started on September 7, will delve into great detail about the affair itself as well as the effects it has had on the key figures’ lives and on the American political landscape. As the years-long debacle is recounted, multiple opposing viewpoints (mainly those of Clinton, Lewinsky, and Linda Tripp) will be explored in order to fully and fairly paint a picture of what took place. Despite the exaggeration of some scenes and dialogue, the purpose of this series is to tell this story authentically, with the actors’ mission being to humanize these real-life characters like never before.

When it comes to this particular series, Murphy and his team never promise a fun ride through the past, but rather present each installment as a dramatic and thought-provoking thriller. As usual, the cast includes several performers who have previously established working relationships with Murphy as well as many who have not. Take a look at our photo gallery comparing 17 “Impeachment” actors to the real-life people they play, and be sure to tune in to the series on FX.

PREDICTthe 2021 Emmy winners through September 19

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?