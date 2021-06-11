‘In the Heights’ reviews: Critics say Lin-Manuel Miranda’s movie musical is ‘a gift wrapped in sunshine’

It’s been a long road to the June 10 release of “In the Heights” in theaters and on HBO Max, and not just because the Broadway musical it’s based on opened back in 2008. It was originally scheduled for release in June 2020, but was delayed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But it doesn’t seem that the delay has dampened enthusiasm for it, at least not among critics.

As of this writing the film has a MetaCritic score of 83 based on 38 reviews counted as of this writing: 37 of them are positive, one is somewhat mixed, and none are negative. Those sentiments are echoed on Rotten Tomatoes, where the film is rated 97% fresh based on 129 reviews thus far, only four of which are classified as negative. The RT critics’ consensus says, “Lights up for ‘In the Heights,’ a joyous celebration of heritage and community fueled by dazzling direction and singalong songs.”

Indeed, reviewers are calling it “a gift wrapped in sunshine.” Exploring the lives of the Latinx community living in New York City’s Washington Heights neighborhood, it’s “bold, bright, infectiously joyous,” and “effervescent.” It “accurately represents the Dominican, Cuban, Puerto Rican, and many other Latin diasporas in the United States” and “allows its Latino characters to live normal lives” instead of the usual criminal stereotypes often seen in media.

The film is directed by Jon M. Chu, who before helming the blockbuster romantic comedy “Crazy Rich Asians” (2018) directed the dance films “Step Up 2: The Streets” and “Step Up 3D” as well as a couple of Justin Bieber concert films. Here he “gives the Heights its own identity, a rich palette of vivid colors one might find in a spray-painted mural,” and his musical numbers “take characterization to new heights.”

A year after its originally planned release, is it an early contender for the 2022 Oscars ceremony? Musicals have a mixed track record in the last 20 years, though when they’re met with critical acclaim like 2002 Best Picture winner “Chicago” or 2016 Best Picture nominee “La La Land,” they tend to make an impact with the academy. Sometimes you don’t even need that much acclaim if you have the right prestige ingredients (“Les Miserables,” anyone?). “Heights” has the additional goodwill of being one of the first summer blockbusters to try to welcome audiences back into movie theaters after widespread pandemic shutdowns.

But the film’s awards hopes may partly depend on how critics and audiences receive another adaptation of a Broadway musical centering Latinx characters due out later this year: Steven Spielberg‘s remake of “West Side Story.” In an ideal world, there would be room for both, but it’s rare enough for the motion picture academy to recognize even one movie centering the Latin community. What do you think? Check out some of the reviews below, and join the discussion on this and more with your fellow movie fans here in our forums.

Moira Macdonald (Seattle Times): “After a year of darkness and solitude and worry, ‘In the Heights’ arrives like a gift wrapped in sunshine. Maybe I didn’t exactly dance down the aisle on my way out of the theater, but rest assured that I did so in my heart … A bold, bright, infectiously joyous musical about love and dreams, set in a primarily Latino neighborhood in Manhattan where ‘the streets were made of hustle.'”

Monica Castillo (The Wrap): “Reteaming with his ‘Jem and the Holograms’ cinematographer Alice Brooks, Chu gives the Heights its own identity, a rich palette of vivid colors one might find in a spray-painted mural … Another part of what makes the adaptation of “In the Heights” so remarkable is that it is a major Hollywood musical that allows its Latino characters to live normal lives, outside of gang or narco violence and outside of stereotypes.”

Orlando Maldonado (The Playlist): “‘In the Heights’ pulls off the impossible as it accurately represents the Dominican, Cuban, Puerto Rican, and many other Latin diasporas in the United States … Although not perfect in execution, the musical numbers of this adaptation take characterization to new heights as they each respond to the popular music of the character’s country of origin.”

Danette Chavez (The A.V. Club): “Watching this effervescent movie musical, a loving tribute to the Latinx communities that have made Washington Heights their home, you’d never guess it had such an arduous journey to the big screen. Chu, Miranda, and screenwriter Quiara Alegría Hudes (the librettist for the original musical) preserve much of the intimacy of the Broadway show while ramping up the splendor and significantly expanding the time frame.”

