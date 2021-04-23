Independent Spirit Awards 2021: Keith Simanton (IMDB) tops all Experts predicting winners

Congratulations to our Expert Keith Simanton (IMDB) for a perfect score when predicting the 2021 Independent Spirit Awards winners on Thursday. He is the only one of 18 journalists to get all 13 categories correct. See Experts’ scores.

Over 2,400 people worldwide predicted these indie champs announced on a virtual ceremony. Top film winners were “Nomadland,” “Palm Springs” and “Crip Camp” plus actors Carey Mulligan, Riz Ahmed, Yuh-Jung Youn and Paul Raci.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For our other 17 Experts predicting, there is a five-way tie for second place at 84.62% for Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Tariq Khan (Fox TV), Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby) and Anne Thompson (Indiewire). Tied at 76.92% are Clayton Davis (Variety), David Fear (Rolling Stone) and Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby). Up next at 69.23% are Susan King (Gold Derby), Nikki Novak (Fandango) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby). Tied at 61.54% are Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Tim Gray (Variety) and Kevin Polowy (Yahoo). Then at 53.85% are Shawn Edwards (WDAF), Claudia Puig (KPCC) and Peter Travers (ABC).

