Independent Spirit Awards 2021 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Hector Ha for a perfect score when predicting the 2021 Independent Spirit Awards winners on Thursday. He is actually tied at that percentage with 13 other Gold Derby Users — including our contributor Charles Bright — but has the better score of 29,150 by using his 500 point bets wisely.

Over 2,400 people worldwide predicted these indie champs announced on a virtual ceremony. Top film winners were “Nomadland,” “Palm Springs” and “Crip Camp” plus actors Carey Mulligan, Riz Ahmed, Yuh-Jung Youn and Paul Raci. Our top scorers got 13 out of 13 categories correct.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 11 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Zach Laws is first at 92.31%. Up next at 84.62% each are Marcus Dixon, Joyce Eng, Tom O’Neil and myself. Following at 76.92% are Riley Chow, Rob Licuria, Daniel Montgomery and Christopher Rosen. Matt Noble and Paul Sheehan.are at 61.54%. See Editors’ scores.

PREDICTthe 2021 Oscars winners through April 25

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions