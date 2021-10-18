‘Indiana Jones 5’ bump back 11 months as Disney reshuffles its Marvel movies

By the time the new Indiana Jones movie from director James Mangold comes out in theaters, star Harrison Ford will be just shy of his 81st birthday. That’s one takeaway from a massive release schedule overhaul announced by Disney on Monday.

Previously set for July 29, 2022, the new Indiana Jones film — which also stars Emmy winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge — is now on the schedule for June 30, 2023. (Ford’s birthday is July 13.)

But the return of Indiana Jones for the first time since 2008 is only one big headline to come out of Disney’s distribution maneuvers. Every major 2022 movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been shifted as well.

“Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” — which takes place just after the events of the Emmy Award-winning “WandaVision” — moved from March 25, 2022, to May 6, 2022. That shift set off a series of falling dominos. “Thor: Love and Thunder,” from Oscar winner Taika Waititi, goes from May 6, 2022, to July 8, 2022. Previously for July 8, 2022, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is now out November 11, 2022. “The Marvels,” the sequel to “Captain Marvel,” got bumped from November 11, 2022, to February 17, 2023. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” moved from February 17, 2023, to July 28, 2023.

Here’s the fully updated Disney release schedule for the rest of 2021, 2022, and 2023. All dates listed are subject to change.

2021 Films

10/22/21: RON’S GONE WRONG (20th Century Studios)

10/22/21: THE FRENCH DISPATCH (Searchlight)

10/29/21: ANTLERS (Searchlight)

11/5/21: ETERNALS (Disney)

11/24/21: ENCANTO (Disney)

12/10/21: WEST SIDE STORY (20th Century Studios)

12/17/21: NIGHTMARE ALLEY (Searchlight)

12/22/21: THE KING’S MAN (20th Century Studios)

2022 Films

1/14/22: DEEP WATER (20th Century Studios)

2/11/22: DEATH ON THE NILE (20th Century Studios)

3/11/22: TURNING RED (Disney)

4/8/22: UNTITLED SEARCHLIGHT (Searchlight)

5/6/22: DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS (Disney)

5/27/22: BOB’S BURGERS (20th Century Studios)

6/10/22: UNTITLED SEARCHLIGHT (Searchlight)

6/17/22: LIGHTYEAR (Disney)

7/8/22: THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER (Disney)

8/12/22: UNTITLED SEARCHLIGHT (Searchlight)

9/23/22: UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY (20th Century Studios)

11/4/22: UNTITLED DAVID O. RUSSELL (20th Century Studios)

11/11/22: BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER (Disney)

11/23/22: UNTITLED DISNEY ANIMATION (Disney)

12/16/22: AVATAR 2 (20th Century Studios)

12/23/22: UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY (20th Century Studios)

2023 Films

2/17/23: THE MARVELS (Disney)

3/10/23: UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION (Disney)

5/5/23: GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 (Disney)

5/26/23: THE LITTLE MERMAID (Disney)

6/16/23: UNTITLED PIXAR ANIMATION (Disney)

6/30/23: UNTITLED INDIANA JONES (Disney)

7/28/23 ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA (Disney)

8/11/23: UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION (Disney)

9/15/23: UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY (Disney)

11/3/23: UNTITLED MARVEL (Disney)

11/22/23: UNTITLED DISNEY ANIMATION (Disney)

12/22/23: ROGUE SQUADRON (Disney)

