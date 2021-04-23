Indie Spirits live blog 2021: ‘One Night in Miami,’ ‘I May Destroy You’ begin the night already winners [UPDATING]

If you’re nowhere near a television and want to know the winners of the 36th Independent Spirit Awards as they happen, you’ve come to the right place. Follow along with Gold Derby’s Indie Spirits live blog 2021 to see who won all of the night’s film and TV prizes, who presented what categories, and how Melissa Villaseñor (“Saturday Night Live”) did as host. The virtual ceremony aired Thursday, April 22 on IFC at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET.

This year’s Spirit Awards celebrated the best in indie filmmaking for the 2020 calendar year, with a little bit of television thrown in for good measure. Remember, only American-made fare with budgets under $20 million were eligible for consideration. Winners were chosen by all of Film Independent’s eligible members, including industry insiders and any movie fans who signed up for membership.

Before the ceremony began, we already had two winners: “One Night in Miami” and “I May Destroy You.” The former claimed the Robert Altman Award (honoring the director, casting director and ensemble cast) for Regina King, Kimberly Hardin, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge and Leslie Odom Jr. The latter earned the first-ever TV ensemble honor for Michaela Coel, Paapa Essiedu, Weruche Opia and Stephen Wight.

6:30 p.m. — The show is about to begin, so sit back, relax, and enjoy the 2021 Indie Spirits. As a reminder, some of last year’s trophies went to films that would win Oscars a few days later: “Parasite” for Best International Film, “American Factory” for Best Documentary and Renée Zellweger (“Judy”) for Best Actress. Will this year’s Spirits serve as an Oscar crystal ball, too?