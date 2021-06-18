Will Jacqueline MacInnes Wood continue ‘Bold and Beautiful’ domination of Best Actress at Daytime Emmys?

The leading ladies of “The Bold and the Beautiful” are not to be trifled with. The CBS soap is the youngest currently on the air (it debuted in 1987), but it has more Daytime Emmy wins for Best Actress than any other show currently on the air. That’s even more remarkable since it didn’t win its first Best Actress trophy until 2000. Jacqueline MacInnes Wood is one of the show’s past winners for playing Steffy Forrester. Can she continue that tradition with another win this year?

The most awarded soap in the history of Best Actress is “One Life to Live” with 11 total victories, thanks in large part to the record six wins for Erika Slezak. That show went off the air in 2012 and had a short-lived online revival in 2013 before ending for good. “B&B” is next in line with seven wins, all of them since 2000, which means the show has won exactly one-third of all Best Actress titles in the 21st century thus far.

But those wins are only spread between three women. The legendary Susan Flannery starred on “B&B” as Stephanie Forrester (Steffy’s grandmother) from the very beginning of its run, but she wasn’t even nominated for Best Actress for that show until 2000 (she had a previous Best Actress win for “Days of Our Lives” in 1975). She prevailed that year and then ruled twice more in 2002 and 2003, but even though she was nominated several more times after that, she didn’t win again; she retired from the show in 2012, and Stephanie was killed off.

Next was Heather Tom, who has been a Daytime Emmy darling since she was a teenager, winning Best Younger Actress twice for “The Young and the Restless,” spending some time on “OLTL,” and finally landing on “B&B” as Katie Logan. She started her awards run there by winning Best Supporting Actress in 2011. Then she was promoted to lead the very next year, winning Best Actress in 2012 and 2013. MacInnes Wood beat Tom in 2019, but then Tom claimed her third lead-actress victory in 2020. She’s now tied with Slezak for the most acting wins for a woman in daytime.

Tom isn’t nominated this year, though, so she won’t be able to defend her title. But MacInnes Wood is there to represent “B&B,” and she’s the front-runner to win according to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users. She gets leading odds of 10/3. And that might be a smart bet because “B&B” wins in this category have tended to come in bunches.

But the Daytime Emmys are a level playing field since nominees and winners were decided by panels watching and scoring submitted performance reels. And three of MacInnes Wood’s rivals are also past Emmy champs: Nancy Lee Grahn, Genie Francis, and Finola Hughes, all nominated for “General Hospital.” So there’s no such thing as a lock at the Emmys. Do you agree with our odds, or will someone else prevail?

