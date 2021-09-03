Watch Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe sing and dance in ‘Belfast’ trailer

Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe return to their Irish roots in the new film “Belfast.” Sir Kenneth Branagh wrote and directed this heartwarming story set in the late 1960s, inspired by his own childhood in the Northern Ireland capital. Making his film debut as Branagh’s alter-ego, Buddy, is Jude Hill.

The “50 Shades of Gray” stud and “Outlander” leading lady play Buddy’s parents. Also featured is showy supporting roles as Buddy’s grandparents are the Oscar-winning Judi Dench and veteran actor Ciaran Hinds. Watch all these players in action in the trailer above, which is narrated by Dench.

Focus Features debuted the black-and-white film at Telluride over Labor Day weekend. “Belfast” will be showcased at TIFF in mid September before hitting theaters on November 12.

