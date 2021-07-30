Jan (‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’) says she’s ‘gone too soon’ after historic tie: ‘People will want to see more of me’

The third time in the bottom proved to be charmless for Jan during the July 29 episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 6. This New York queen from the 12th season was eliminated following a historic tie between herself and Pandora Boxx, as the six safe queens split their votes between them. That meant the week’s challenge winner, Trinity K. Bonet, was forced to break the tie, even though she lost her lip sync to the special guest assassin, Alexis Mateo.

“I can’t help but feel like the queens voted me out because they think of me as a threat,” Jan declared in her exit interview. “They all see that I have the potential to do all of the things it takes to win this crown. I do think that I’m gone too soon. I do think that it’s another thing where like Season 12 people will want to see more of me. And I want to see more of me.”

Jan then joked that host RuPaul Charles would be hearing from his “grandmother very soon,” as the last time he was told to sashay away from the competition she ended up writing Ru a letter telling him he was wrong.

Throughout the competition, the judges had been critical of Jan’s over-the-top personality. At times they embraced it, such as during last week’s over-acting challenge for “Rumerican Horror Story: Coven Girls.” But in other instances they felt they weren’t seeing the real Jan, like with her performance in the “Pink Table Talk” challenge. This week, for the “Show Up Queen” musical challenge, the judges liked everything about Jan except for her lyrics, which Ru claimed weren’t deep enough and “lacked soul.”

Before making her tie-breaking decision, Trinity proclaimed, “The queen that I chose is one of the most talented individuals that I have had the honor to work with, and my sister and my faith … Jan.” Jan’s mouth dropped open in shock at hearing that, as she clearly thought Trinity would be saying Pandora’s name instead. After all, Pandora had yet to win a challenge during “All Stars 6” while Jan previously claimed victory during the “Halftime Headliners” impersonation challenge.

Only six queens remain in the running to win this “All Stars” installment of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”: Trinity, Pandora, Ginger Minj, Rajah O’Hara, Kylie Sonique Love and Eureka. Who do YOU think has what it takes to claim the crown at the end of the season?

