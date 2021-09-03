Could Jane Campion (‘The Power of the Dog’) follow in Chloe Zhao’s Oscar-winning footsteps for Best Director?

After a year that marked a record number of women nominated for Best Director at the Academy Awards (albeit only two), it looks like Jane Campion could throw her cowboy hat into the ring — again! Twenty-eight years after she made her Oscars debut with “The Piano” (1993), becoming the third woman to win solo for Best Original Screenplay and the second ever nominated for Best Director (after Lina Wertmuller for “Seven Beauties”), she hopes to continue achieving Oscar feats with her new film “The Power of the Dog.”

Judging from the teaser trailer that recently released and the critical reception it’s getting from the Venice Film Festival, audiences can expect strong performances courtesy of Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, and Jesse Plemons against a backdrop of the tense wild west. Based on the 1967 novel by Thomas Savage, “The Power of the Dog” is set in 1920s Montana where a pair of brothers, the “brutally beguiling” Phil (Cumberbatch) and his more-mannered George (Plemons), have their lives irrevocably altered by a widow (Dunst) and her teenage son (Kodi Smit-McPhee).

The film being slated for multiple fall film festivals is also a good sign. The world premiere at Venice was September 2, with critics calling it “exquisitely crafted” with a “uniformly excellent cast.” That will be followed by the Telluride Film Festival on September 4, the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept 10, and the New York Film Festival on October 1 as its Centerpiece selection. Last year’s Best Picture and Director winner “Nomadland” also had its world premiere at Venice and was chosen as the NYFF Centerpiece. It became the first film to win both the Golden Lion at Venice and the People’s Choice Award at TIFF. So if “The Power of the Dog” is able to repeat those accomplishments, it’s time to sound the alarm on some very likely Oscar nominations — and perhaps wins.

What could further strengthen the film is the announcement of Benedict Cumberbatch receiving the TIFF Tribute Actor Award. The past two recipients, Anthony Hopkins and Joaquin Phoenix, went on to win Best Actor, so many are already speculating that Cumberbatch could be the front-runner too.

Campion’s long-awaited return to film 12 years after “Bright Star” looks to be a compelling affair and one that could lead to her second (and third?) statuette. She and the film have been inching their way up in Gold Derby’s odds, sitting a close third in Best Picture behind “Nightmare Alley” and the upcoming, untitled Paul Thomas Anderson film. Cumberbatch is second in Best Actor behind Denzel Washington for “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” But Campion is actually first in Director and Adapted Screenplay. She would be only the third woman to win an Oscar for directing and the first even to be nominated a second time.

With a strong correlation in the past decade between Best Picture and Best Screenplay (seven of the last 10 won writing awards while the other three were nominated) as well as acting (all 10 except “Parasite” had acting nominations, while half won), “The Power of the Dog” is definitely one to keep your eye on.

PREDICTthe 2022 Oscar nominees through February 8

