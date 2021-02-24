Golden Globes nominee profile: Jared Leto could bag bookend for his villainous turn in ‘The Little Things’

Jared Leto scored his second career Golden Globe nomination this year for his supporting role in neo-noir crime thriller “The Little Things,” directed by John Lee Hancock. His first Globe nomination was for “Dallas Buyers Club” in 2014 in this same category, which he ended up winning on his way to also triumphing at the Oscars that year.

In this Warner Bros. release, Oscar winners Denzel Washington and Rami Malek play two detectives hunting the same serial killer in 1990s Los Angeles. Leto is the morally ambiguous prime suspect Albert Sparma, who taunts the suspicious detectives as he engages in a cat and mouse game with them, while the audience is kept guessing as to whether he is as sinister as he appears. Leto also earned a spot in the competitive supporting race at SAG Awards. And his film showed up on two Oscar shortlists for its makeup/hairstyling and for Thomas Newman‘s original score.

At the Globes, Leto competes against Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”), Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”), Bill Murray (“On the Rocks”) and Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night in Miami”). Of this quartet, Odom Jr. is a first-time nominee, having also been nominated for his “One Night in Miami” song “Speak Now” (with co-writer Sam Ashworth). Baron Cohen is also a double nominee this year, his fifth and sixth nominations to date, after having won in 2006 for “Borat.” Like Leto, Kaluuya scored his second nomination to date after his nomination for “Get Out” in 2017. And comedy legend Murray is the Globes veteran of the group, having won one of his six previous bids (“Lost in Translation,” 2004).

The Globes love to reward showy villainous roles in this category including Javier Bardem as the bone-chilling Anton Chigurgh in “No Country For Old Men” in 2006 and the late Heath Ledger as the Joker in “The Dark Knight” in 2007. More recently, J.K. Simmons triumphed for the abusive teacher in “Whiplash” (2013) and Aaron Taylor Johnson came out of nowhere to win for his violent sociopath character in “Nocturnal Animals” in 2016.

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “Golden Globes nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2021 contenders in film and TV.

