Is making up Jared Leto the ticket to Oscar? ‘The Little Things’ could be his 3rd film to win that prize

If you want to win an Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, make sure you’re doing work on Jared Leto. That might be one lesson from the Oscars shortlists, where Leto’s film “The Little Things” was included among the 10 semi-finalists in that category. If it ultimately receives a nomination and wins, it would be the third Leto film in less than 10 years to win this exact award.

The first was “Dallas Buyers Club” (2013), which famously won Best Makeup and Hairstyling despite a makeup budget of only $250. Adruitha Lee and Robin Mathews prevailed for that film in no small part for transforming Leto into transgender character Rayon, for which Leto also won Best Supporting Actor. Though in the years since, as trans actors, artists and activists have gained more visibility in the industry, it has become less readily accepted to cast cisgender actors as trans characters.

The next Leto film to win the Oscar was also somewhat controversial, though not for any reason of representation. “Suicide Squad” (2016) faced a rocky production and harsh reviews, but the detailed character work by Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Allen Nelson was honored by the academy for turning Leto into the Joker, Margot Robbie into Harley Quinn and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje into Killer Croc, among others. That made it the unlikely first film in the current DC Extended Universe to win an Oscar.

Now comes “The Little Things,” in which Leto plays a creepy murder suspect who’s being investigated by cops Denzel Washington and Rami Malek. It’s not a drastic physical transformation for Leto like “Dallas” and “Suicide” were, though the film might also have impressed the academy for its work on its tragic murder victims. Now it’s vying against nine other films for five nomination slots: “Birds of Prey” (a spinoff of “Suicide Squad”), “Emma,” “The Glorias,” “Hillbilly Elegy,” “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Mank,” “One Night in Miami” and “Pinocchio.”

“The Little Things” has already exceeded our awards expectations this season, earning Leto Best Supporting Actor nominations at the Golden Globes and SAG Awards. Do you think Leto will be a good-luck charm at the Oscars too?

