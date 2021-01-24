Will third time be the charm at Golden Globes for ‘Ozark’ star Jason Bateman?

The Golden Globes are known for rewarding hot young stars, but not in every category. In Best TV Drama Actor, there has been a trend towards recognizing those who have racked up decades of experience in show business, like recent winners Brian Cox, Billy Bob Thornton and Kelsey Grammer. So while this year’s lineup is predicted to have another flurry of fresh-faced actors, “Ozark” star Jason Bateman is predicted to be perhaps the only perennial nominee in the group.

Could that result in a first win for his complex performance as the conflicted Marty Byrde in the Netflix crime drama?

Bateman has earned consecutive Golden Globe nominations for the first two seasons of this acclaimed series. Surprisingly, he has been the sole representative for “Ozark” at the Golden Globes thus far. However, our odds forecast a big uptick in the number of nominations with mentions in Best Drama Series, Actress for Laura Linney, Supporting Actor for Tom Pelphrey and Supporting Actress for Julia Garner.

If all of this comes to pass, “Ozark” will stand as one of the most nominated shows of the year. That would put Bateman in a great position to win as the show’s star. This multi-hyphenate is also a producer and bagged an Emmy two years for directing an episode.

The only factor in Bateman’s way will be if the Globes are looking to reward someone new. We have Matthew Rhys ranking in the pole position for “Perry Mason,” with Bateman right behind. The rest of the field is expected to include Jonathan Majors for “Lovecraft Country,” Josh O’Connor for “The Crown” and Pedro Pascal for “The Mandalorian.” All are plausible winners, but with so many actors fulfilling the same archetype, there is a world where Bateman emerges as the stalwart favorite, especially if voters are looking to find one place to reward “Ozark.”

