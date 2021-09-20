Jason Sudeikis (‘Ted Lasso’) follows in Emmys footsteps of ‘SNL’ buddy Bill Hader (‘Barry’)

Surprising nobody, Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) just took home his first-ever Emmy Award on Sunday night. (See the winner’s list.) His 2021 Emmys win for “Ted Lasso” on Apple TV Plus was expected because he had already claimed victories at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice and SAG Awards. Now Sudeikis is in the coveted Best Comedy Actor Emmy club, which just so happens to include his former “Saturday Night Live” co-star Bill Hader, who prevailed twice for HBO’s “Barry.”

Between 2005 and 2013, Sudeikis and Hader yucked it up each and every weekend on “SNL.” In addition to playing silly characters like “Appalachian Emergency Room’s” hillbilly cousins, they also satirized 2012 Presidential candidates Mitt Romney (Sudeikis) and Rick Perry (Hader). After leaving the late-night sketch show, the funny guys had a mini-reunion on “The Angry Birds Movie” and its sequel where they voiced Red and Leonard, respectively.

On “Ted Lasso,” Sudeikis plays an American football coach who travels to England to coach soccer, a sport he knows nothing about. Showrunner Bill Lawrence developed the laffer for Apple TV Plus with Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, based on the character of Ted Lasso from the collection of 2013 NBC Sports commercials. His co-nominees this year were Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”), Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”), William H. Macy (“Shameless”) and Kenan Thompson (“Kenan”).

For “Barry,” Hader prevailed twice in the same Best Comedy Actor category for his role as Barry Berkman/Barry Block, an actor-turned-hitman. He claimed trophies at back-to-back ceremonies in 2018 and 2019, but “Barry” has been on an elongated hiatus at HBO ever since. Thus, Sudeikis didn’t have to go up against his old buddy Hader at this year’s Emmys. But maybe next year?

Season 2 of “Ted Lasso” premiered on July 23 and aired throughout the Emmy voting process. That meant it was top of mind as voters went to mark their ballots this summer. Besides winning Best Comedy Actor, the first season of the show also took home Primetime Emmy wins for supporting players Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham. And it’s the front-runner to win Best Comedy Series later tonight.