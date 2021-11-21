Jason Sudeikis is the best ‘SNL’ Joe Biden, according to you [POLL RESULTS]

Joe Biden has been spoofed by numerous actors on “Saturday Night Live” over the years, dating back to Kevin Nealon in 1991. After a long break, Biden started being spoofed from 2007 onward, with Jason Sudeikis playing the vice president through 2013. When Biden ran for and eventually became president, we saw various actors step into his shoes on “SNL,” including Woody Harrelson, John Mulaney, Jim Carrey, Alex Moffat and most recently, James Austin Johnson. Gold Derby recently asked readers to name the best “SNL” Joe Biden impressionist, and they’ve made their voices heard.

Sudeikis came out on top, with a pretty dominant 39% of the vote. This is hardly a surprise considering he played Biden the longest. The “Ted Lasso” star recently returned to Studio 8H where he hosted the NBC sketch comedy series for the first time ever and reprised the character of Biden.

Meanwhile, Johnson came in second place at 22%, a strong result for a cast member who just joined the show in October. Carrey was third overall with 14% of the vote, followed by Harrelson at 13%. Both had brief but impactful runs as Biden, during the leadup to the 2020 election and the early days of the Democratic primary, respectively.

Below Harrelson, the other three Biden portrayers could not muster up much enthusiasm.

Moffat did the best of the three, with 8%. The repertory player portrayed Biden in a few episodes following his election victory. Nealon earned 3% of the vote while Mulaney brought up the rear at a measly 1%. Neither actor put a whole lot of effort into their impression of Biden, especially compared to the aforementioned others.