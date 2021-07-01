Believe! Jason Sudeikis (‘Ted Lasso’) is the only Emmy contender who Experts unanimously agree will win

You can make your Emmy predictions in 25 categories here in our predictions center in anticipation of the nominations on July 13. But across all those categories there’s only one where the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed are unanimous about the winner. Every single one of them agrees that Jason Sudeikis will win Best Comedy Actor for “Ted Lasso.”

All 28 Experts polled as of this writing (by the time you’re reading this that number might have gone up) are betting on Sudeikis to prevail for playing the title role of an American football coach recruited to lead a British soccer team. This comes after he swept the Critics Choice, SAG, and Golden Globe Awards with his performance this past spring.

“Ted Lasso” also won Best Comedy Series at Critics Choice even though it was up against last year’s Emmy juggernaut “Schitt’s Creek.” Now it’s the overwhelming favorite of our Experts to win the Emmy for Best Comedy too, though even in that race there’s room for debate. Tim Gray (Variety) and Lynette Rice (Entertainment Weekly) think the new HBO Max comedy “Hacks” will upset.

It’s tough to be sure about any new show at the Emmys; sometimes the TV academy loves a show right out of the gate (as with “30 Rock,” “Modern Family,” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), but other times it takes them longer to catch on (like with “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “Fleabag,” and the aforementioned “Schitt’s Creek”). But “Ted Lasso” is helped by how wide open this year’s field is.

Due to a couple of shows ending last season and others forced into extended hiatuses because of the COVID-19 pandemic, only one of last year’s eight nominees for Best Comedy Series is eligible to return: “The Kominsky Method.” And only two of last year’s six Best Comedy Actor nominees are in contention again: Michael Douglas (“Kominsky”) and Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”). That might clear the way for a buzzworthy new series like “Ted Lasso” and a unanimous favorite like Sudeikis to score an open goal.

