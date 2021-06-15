Jason Sudeikis (‘Ted Lasso’) set to follow in Emmy footsteps of ‘SNL’ buddy Bill Hader (‘Barry’)

Between 2005 and 2013, Jason Sudeikis and Bill Hader yucked it up each and every weekend on “Saturday Night Live.” In addition to playing silly characters like “Appalachian Emergency Room’s” hillbilly cousins (watch above), they also satirized 2012 Presidential candidates Mitt Romney (Sudeikis) and Rick Perry (Hader). After leaving the late-night sketch show, the funny guys had a mini-reunion on “The Angry Birds Movie” and its sequel where they voiced Red and Leonard, respectively. Now, it’s looking more and more likely that Sudeikis and Hader will live in perpetuity on the Emmy winner’s list for Best Comedy Actor.

For “Ted Lasso,” Sudeikis contends at the 2021 Emmys for playing an American football coach who travels to England to coach soccer, a sport he knows nothing about. Showrunner Bill Lawrence developed the laffer for Apple TV Plus with Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, based on the character of Ted Lasso from the collection of 2013 NBC Sports commercials. According to Gold Derby predictions, the actor is far out front to score the winning goal at the Emmys.

For “Barry,” Hader prevailed twice in the same Best Comedy Actor category for his role as Barry Berkman/Barry Block, an actor-turned-hitman. He claimed trophies at back-to-back ceremonies in 2018 and 2019, but “Barry” has been on an elongated hiatus at HBO ever since. That means Hader won’t have to go up against his old buddy Sudeikis at this year’s Emmys, but maybe next year?

“Ted Lasso” is coming off big victories at the recent Golden Globes, Critics Choice and SAG Awards, with Sudeikis winning Best Comedy Actor at all three kudos. The critics’ group also singled out Hannah Waddingham for Best Comedy Supporting Actress and the show itself for Best Comedy Series, where it took down the predicted front-runner “Schitt’s Creek.”

Apple has scheduled Season 2 of “Ted Lasso” to premiere on July 23, shortly after Emmy nominations will be announced on July 13. That means when final voting kicks off August 19, it’ll be top of mind as voters will presumably be midway through the new episodes. This kind of savvy scheduling has helped many shows get an upper-hand on the competition in past years, including “Breaking Bad,” “Mad Men” and “Sex and the City.”

