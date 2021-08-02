It’s unanimous: Jason Sudeikis (‘Ted Lasso’) predicted to win Emmy by every Expert and Editor

While many of this year’s Emmy categories are still up in the air (Best Limited Series Actress, anyone?), one category seems to be a lock: Best Comedy Actor. Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) is predicted to win this year’s Emmy Award by an overwhelming margin, according to Gold Derby’s racetrack odds. In fact, he’s the unanimous pick to claim victory by our 19 Experts from major media outlets and our 10 website staff Editors, which translates to leading 3/1 odds.

On the Apple TV Plus series, Sudeikis plays an American football coach who travels to England to coach soccer, a sport he knows nothing about. The former “SNL” alum is coming off big victories at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice and SAG Awards, which makes him a force to be reckoned with heading into the Emmy Awards. Also don’t forget that the second season of “Ted Lasso” is airing now and will continue to air throughout Emmy voting, which will keep Sudeikis top of mind as voters go to mark their ballots.

Can anyone take him down? Let’s take a closer look at each of Sudeikis’ co-nominees.

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”) — This Best Actor Oscar winner for “Wall Street” (1987) has been nominated by Emmy twice before for starring on the Netflix hit comedy, losing to Bill Hader (“Barry”) and Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”). He also earned bids for producing “The Kominsky Method” last year and this year when it was nominated for Best Comedy Series. As this is the final season of the show, it’s the last chance for TV Academy members to reward Douglas for playing beloved acting coach Sandy Kominsky. He previously won an Emmy for “Behind the Candelabra” (2013).

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”) — At 11 career nominations and no wins, might this finally be the year Anderson takes home a golden statuette? This is his seventh consecutive bid for playing Andre “Dre” Johnson, plus he’s received four more for producing the ABC laffer. In his favor is the fact that last year “Black-ish” entered the Emmy winner’s circle for the first time, claiming the hairstyling prize for the “Hair Day” episode. This year “Black-ish” added another five nominations to its ever-growing tally, proving it still has its core fan base within the TV Academy.

Kenan Thompson (“Kenan”) — The longest-running “Saturday Night Live” cast member ever earned double acting bids this year for “SNL” (supporting) and “Kenan” (lead). On his self-titled family sitcom, Thompson plays Kenan Williams, the news anchor of a morning show in Atlanta, who struggles to raise two daughters in the aftermath of his wife’s death. He’s not in it alone though, as he has the help of his brother/manager Gary (Chris Redd) and his father-in-law Rick (Don Johnson). Thompson is a prior Emmy champ for writing the “SNL” song “Come Back, Barack.”

William H. Macy (“Shameless”) — This marks Macy’s sixth nomination for playing deadbeat dad Frank Gallagher on the Showtime comedy, and his first in three years. What brought him back to the lineup? In the final season of “Shameless,” Frank finds himself becoming more and more disoriented until he’s eventually diagnosed with early-stage alcoholic dementia. In the series finale, aka Macy’s episode submission, Frank contracts Covid-19 and succumbs to his illness in an emotional capper to the fan-favorite dramedy.

