Why Jason Sudeikis not repeating at the SAG Awards for ‘Ted Lasso’ would actually be weird

The domination of Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” that began last awards season is poised to continue into 2022. Jason Sudeikis, who leads the comedy as an American football coach who moves to England to take the reins of a struggling Premier League team, has been nearly unstoppable since he entered the comedy actor race during the show’s first season. And now it appears the “Saturday Night Live” alum is about to do it all again for the show’s second season.

Sudeikis, who is a co-creator, writer and executive producer of “Ted Lasso” as well, began his recent awards show reign in February by taking home the Golden Globe Award for Best Comedy/Musical TV Actor before eventually picking up the corresponding trophies at the Critics Choice, Screen Actors Guild and Emmy Awards. He wasn’t able to complete the single-season sweep, though, as he lost the Television Critics Association Award, which is not separated by gender, to “Hacks” star Jean Smart.

In “Ted Lasso’s” second season, Sudeikis showed off some of his dramatic chops as the series dug into a storyline that investigated Ted’s mental health. But he did it all without sacrificing the character’s sense of humor or the kindhearted and positive outlook for which he is known. For his efforts, Sudeikis is now sitting in first place in Gold Derby’s combined odds for comedy actor at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. He currently leads two well-known comedians on another fan-favorite show —Steve Martin (second place) and Martin Short (third) of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” — while Sudeikis’ own colleague (and another recent Emmy winner) Brett Goldstein sits in fourth. Nicholas Hoult of “The Great” rounds out the top five despite the fact the Hulu series won’t return for Season 2 until Nov. 19, but Hoult was nominated last year.

As it stands, 10 Experts are predicting Sudeikis to win, giving him 16/5 odds. If he’s successful come February, Sudeikis will follow an overwhelming trend in the category and become the latest actor to win more than once. In fact, in the last decade, only two actors — Ty Burrell (“Modern Family”) in 2014 and Jeffrey Tambor (“Transparent”) in 2016 — won the award just once. Tony Shalhoub of Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” won back to back in 2019 and 2020 (he also has a pair of bookends from his time on USA’s “Monk”). Prior to that, “Shameless” star William H. Macy took home three SAG Awards (2015, 2017-18) for his performance as Frank Gallagher. And we all remember the stretch from 2007 to 2013 during which Alec Baldwin won seven in a row for his larger-than-life performance on “30 Rock.”

So if anything, Sudeikis not repeating this year would probably seem out of place given this trend. With a populist voting body, SAG-AFTRA voters love to honor familiar faces and have no issue checking the same box year after year. And while that is obviously unfortunate in some regards — despite Goldstein’s Emmy-winning supporting turn and increasing popularity as the emotionally intelligent but perpetually annoyed Roy Kent, it’s unlikely he will steal enough votes from Sudeikis to alter the outcome of the race (see: Catherine O’Hara winning over her “Schitt’s Creek” co-star Annie Murphy last season) — it makes predicting nominees and winners a bit easier. And it’s not like Sudeikis didn’t turn in excellent work in Season 2.

