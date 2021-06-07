Jean Smart ascends to No. 2 in comedy actress Emmy odds — is the top spot next?

Best Comedy Actress is now officially a battle between HBO Max ladies. Less than two weeks after Jean Smart caught up to Kaley Cuoco in Expert picks in the odds, the “Hacks” star has now risen one spot to sit in second place behind her network-mate from “The Flight Attendant.”

Smart leapfrogged over Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”), who’d been chilling in second since our predictions center launched. There are now 13 Experts predicting Smart to win versus 10 for Cuoco, while editors are evenly split at five apiece. Among our top 24 users, 16 are backing Cuoco to two for Smart.

A three-time Emmy champ, Smart has zoomed up the charts since “Hacks” premiered on the streaming service on May 13. She’s earned raves for her turn as Deborah Vance, a legendary comedienne whose Las Vegas show is in danger of being shuttered and who begrudgingly hires a young “canceled” writer, Ava (Hannah Einbinder), to spruce up her material. Between “Hacks” and “Mare of Easttown” (she’s in fifth place in the limited/TV movie supporting actress odds), she’s in middle of a Smartaissance that began with her chilling turn as crime matriarch Floyd Gerhardt in the second season of “Fargo.”

The next question is whether Smart can dethrone Cuoco. It might not happen during nominations phase — Cuoco, who had a huge head start thanks to her Golden Globe, Critics Choice and Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations in the winter, has nearly 2,300 users forecasting a nomination with more than 1,800 predicting a win. In comparison, Smart is in the top six of more than 1,200 users’ rankings, of which only 262 have her in first place as of this writing. That disparity is obviously due to “Hacks'” late premiere, but Smart is clearly gaining more supporters as people check out the show. With the final two episodes of the first season dropping on Thursday, do not be surprised if she collects more votes afterward.

But perhaps it’s better for Smart if she’s not in first place in the odds. She was the favorite in her last two bids, for “Fargo” and reigning limited series champ “Watchmen,” but she lost both awards to Regina King (“American Crime”) and Uzo Aduba (“Mrs. America”), respectively.

Rounding out the comedy actress top six are Jane Levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”) in fourth, Allison Janney (“Mom”) in fifth and Maya Erskine (“PEN15”) in sixth.

