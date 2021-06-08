Jean Smart is looking to join Betty White as the only people to complete this Emmy trifecta

It’s good to be Jean Smart right now. Though the “Watchmen” star has been enjoying a bit of a career resurgence over the last several years, her starring role on the acclaimed HBO Max comedy “Hacks,” about the unexpected friendship between an aging comedian and a young writer, currently puts her in a position to potentially do what only the legendary Betty White has done before: win an Emmy in the comedy lead, supporting and guest categories — and all for different shows.

White, who has received a total of 21 Primetime Emmy nominations throughout her long and celebrated career, has taken home five. She won her first in 1975 for her supporting role as Sue Ann Nivens on the classic comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” She took home the same award the following year, and then followed that up 10 years later with the Emmy for Best Comedy Actress for her performance as the affable Rose Nylund on “The Golden Girls.” In 1996, she triumphed in the comedy guest actress category for playing herself on “The John Larroquette Show.” And then in 2010, she took home another Emmy in the same category for hosting “Saturday Night Live” at the ripe old age of 88.

Smart, meanwhile, has been nominated nine times and won thrice. She scored back-to-back Best Comedy Guest Actress Emmys in 2000 and 2001 for her work on the long-running sitcom “Frasier.” She then took home the award for Best Comedy Supporting Actress in 2008 for her turn as Regina, the mother of Christina Applegate’s character, on the ABC comedy “Samantha Who?” Now she’s making waves with her unforgettable and potentially career-best performance as Deborah Vance, a comedy pioneer with a long-running Vegas show who becomes a reluctant mentor and friend to an aspiring but entitled writer (played by newcomer Hannah Einbinder) on the HBO Max comedy.

SEE Is 2021 finally Jean Smart’s year at the Emmys? She could claim double wins after 2 surprising losses

With two “Hacks” episodes still to air, Smart is currently in third place in Gold Derby’s combined odds, trailing only Kaley Cuoco of HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant” and Tracee Ellis Ross of ABC’s “Black-ish.” Thirteen Experts are currently predicting her to win. Nomination-round voting begins June 17 and runs through June 28, which means there is still plenty of time for Smart to rise even further in the odds, which currently stand at 6/1. But a nomination is just the tip of the iceberg.

Should Smart ultimately triumph come September, she’ll join White in the history books, which is obviously more than a little impressive, considering that the Emmys’ most awarded performers, eight-time champs Cloris Leachman and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, do not have the entire comedy collection (the former never won in lead and the latter is missing a guest trophy). But a win would also potentially make up for Smart’s two recent losses in the Best Limited/TV Movie Supporting Actress race, where she’s in contention again this year for “Mare of Easttown.” Despite being widely predicted to win for “Fargo” in 2016 and “Watchmen” in 2020, she lost both times, first to Regina King for “American Crime” and then to Uzo Aduba for “Mrs. America.” Nothing would be sweeter than winning for her performance on “Hacks” and proving, like Deborah, that she’s still got it.

PREDICTthe 2021 Emmy nominations through July 13

Emmy odds for Best Comedy Actress Kaley Cuoco is ahead

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?