Jeff Probst teases ‘Survivor 41’: It’s like ‘the monster in a horror movie’ [WATCH]

Get ready for one of the scariest seasons of “Survivor” ever. Host Jeff Probst recently teased the new season by stating, “‘Survivor 41’ is like the monster in a horror movie and if you’re a player, it’s coming for you. So either you devour the monster, or the monster will devour you.” CBS’s reality TV show returns to the airwaves on Wednesday, September 22, after a historic 16-month hiatus brought about because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Watch Probst’s social media announcement below.

Wednesday night is @survivorcbs night on @CBS! We’re back with a MONSTER of a season on September 22nd with a 2hr premiere. RT of you’ll be there! pic.twitter.com/tG421jTPIv — Jeff Probst (@JeffProbst) July 12, 2021

The Emmy-winning reality program has seen its fare share of scary moments throughout its two decades on the air — remember Michael Skupin falling in the fire or Russell Swan losing consciousness? (See more “Survivor” medevac moments.) But the show itself has never been compared to a “monster” before, until now.

A few things to know about the new episodes: The season reportedly wrapped up filming in May 2021 after only 26 days (instead of the normal 39 days). For the first time ever, the title will not have a subtitle — instead it will officially be called “Survivor 41.” The cast will be more diverse than ever thanks to CBS’s 50% diversity mandate. And the winner will be revealed on the island, as opposed to months later in a live studio audience.

Here is Probst’s full statement from July 2021 about “Survivor 41”:

“Hey all, we are back from shooting ‘Survivor 41’ and we have a premiere date for ‘Survivor,’ which I’m gonna tell you about, it’s very exciting. But I just wanted to check in and let you know that ‘Survivor’ was tough for the players. Because, think about it. We had an entire year where we weren’t shooting, so all we had was time to think. And that’s a dangerous thing, and it led to us creating a new game that is much more dangerous. You could refer to it as ‘Survivor 2.0,’ you could call it ‘dawn of a new era,’ which it is, you could refer to ‘Survivor 41’ by saying drop the 4, keep the 1, because this is a brand new game. All of these are true. But here’s the best way to think of this new version of ‘Survivor.’ ‘Survivor 41’ is like the monster in a horror movie and if you’re a player, it’s coming for you. So either you devour the monster or the monster will devour you. ‘Survivor 41’ premieres September 22 — two-hour premiere. Wednesday night is ‘Survivor’ night. It’s gonna be good to be back. I look forward to seeing you there.”