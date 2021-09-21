Jenna Johnson: JoJo Siwa ‘was the Incredible Hulk’ for saving my fall on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson hit the “Dancing with the Stars” floor on Monday’s Season 30 premiere as the first same-sex couple in the show’s history, but Johnson would have hit the deck if it weren’t for Siwa.

During their fast-paced quickstep to Jet‘s “Are You Gonna Be My Girl,” which closed the show, Johnson slipped and almost collapsed onto the floor before Siwa swiftly lifted her up and they continued their routine as if nothing happened. Johnson blames the near faux pas on, well, fashion.

“Things I’ve learned today: When two girls dance together, make sure the skirts are shorter than normal because you will slip and end up like me,” Johnson said in an Instagram Story after the show before panning down to show herself getting treatment on her right leg. “Good to know,” she quipped while giving a thumbs up.

The Season 26 champ gives full credit to Siwa for preventing their routine from becoming a disaster. “JoJo legit was the Incredible Hulk and didn’t let me fall, didn’t fall herself and hoisted me,” Johnson said of the “Dance Moms” alum. “Oh my gosh, JoJo, I’m so proud of you, and thank you for not letting me fall completely on national television. You’re the best.”

In subsequent Stories of the pair on set following the show, Johnson noted that the 18-year-old was “a champion tonight — she already was but like really solidified champion” while Siwa flexed her biceps next to her.

Despite the slip-up, Siwa and Johnson scored a 29 out of 40 to top the leaderboard, one point ahead of both Suni Lee and Sasha Farber, and Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten. Week 1 scores and votes will be combined with those of Week 2 to determine the first elimination next week.

