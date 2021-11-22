Jenna Johnson isn’t leaving ‘Dancing with the Stars’: ‘It will be different’ without Val Chmerkovskiy

While Val Chmerkovskiy says he’s hanging up his “Dancing with the Stars” shoes after Season 30, his wife Jenna Johnson is definitely coming back, win or lose Monday night.

“I will for sure be back here,” Johnson told “Entertainment Tonight.” “It will be different [without him], but I think it would be also awesome. I love being able to do different projects from each other that we can support and help each other thrive on. So I know he would be really invested in my season, just like he is now. But I’m not done dancing with my hubby on that floor yet. Not done yet.”

Johnson and JoJo Siwa will vie to become the first same-sex couple to win the Mirrorball trophy on Monday’s finale against Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten, Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke, and Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach. The finale comes two weeks after what Chmerkovskiy says was likely his final dance on the show — a rumba dance-off with Olivia Jade opposite Siwa and Johnson, after which he and the influencer was eliminated.

Following the elimination, Chmerkovskiy said that Season 30 was “probably” his last one after 17 seasons as a pro and two wins. “There’s no burned bridges, there’s nothing but gratitude, again, with the production, with the show,” he said. “I hope I’ve served the show and this show has definitely changed my life, so it’s mutually love and we’ll see what happens in the future.”

Johnson, who joined the show in Season 23 — won by Chmerkovskiy and Laurie Hernandez — in 2016 and won Season 26 with Adam Rippon, told “ET” that she hopes her hubby will change his mind. “I hope it’s not [the end]. I think that he is the best male dancer on the show, and I can say that very confidently and proudly,” she said. “I think that there is a lot more that we haven’t seen from him that I would love to see.”

She continued: “I will support him no matter what. And I think it will be fun to see him try out new things that he wants to do. He’s the most artistic person. I’d love to see him act, direct, pursue music, but yeah, we’ll see. I really hope it’s not because he’s so good at dancing.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” finale airs Monday at 8/7c on ABC.

