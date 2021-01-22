With Jennifer Aniston ineligible, who will win SAG Award for Best Drama Actress: Olivia Colman, Laura Linney … ?

At last year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, Jennifer Aniston shocked prognosticators when she won for the first season of Apple TV Plus’ “The Morning Show.” Aniston had just lost the Golden Globe to Olivia Colman (“The Crown”), who many pundits thought would prevail again here — after all, Colman’s predecessor Claire Foy claimed this SAG category twice for playing Queen Elizabeth II on the Netflix drama. Now that Aniston is ineligible because “The Morning Show’s” second season was delayed due to Covid-19, who might take up the mantle and win Best TV Drama Actress?

Currently, Gold Derby’s Experts, Editors and Users predict Laura Linney (“Ozark”) is the one to beat with 71/20 odds. Reminder: this Netflix drama wasn’t eligible at SAG last year as it didn’t air within the 2019 calendar year, but her co-star Jason Bateman won the corresponding actor trophy two years ago, so it’s clearly a show the guild members watch and enjoy.

The critically acclaimed third season streamed in 2020 and received a whopping 18 Emmy nominations, with supporting player Julia Garner being the sole victor. She will now compete head-to-head against Linney at the SAG Awards since the organization doesn’t distinguish between leads and supportings for television (they do for film). Garner comes in fourth place in our collective predictions with 5/1 odds.

The other three spots are predicted to go to actresses from “The Crown”: Colman in second place (39/10 odds), Gillian Anderson in third place (9/2 odds) and Emma Corrin in fifth place (15/2 odds). If true, it’d be the first time this has happened since “The Sopranos” two decades ago. Helena Bonham Carter is nipping at their heels in sixth place (25/1 odds).

Colman was previously nominated at the SAG Awards for “The Favourite” and “The Crown,” but she has yet to win an individual prize (she was honored with the rest of “The Crown” ensemble last year). Anderson claimed two SAG trophies during her “The X-Files” reign, while Corrin is a newcomer looking for her first victory. Carter previously shared in the cast prizes for “The King’s Speech” and “The Crown.”

Who else might contend at the SAG Awards for Best TV Drama Actress? According to Gold Derby predictions, you should watch out for the likes of Sarah Paulson (“Ratched”), Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”), Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”), Viola Davis (“How to Get Away with Murder”) and Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”), among others.

