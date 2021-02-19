Jenny McCarthy teases ‘game-changing Season 5’ of ‘The Masked Singer’ — but where’s Nick Cannon? [WATCH]

“It’s a game-changing Season 5!” Jenny McCarthy exclaims in the new preview trailer for “The Masked Singer” (watch above), which will debut March 10, 2021 on Fox. She’s back on the panel for the fifth time alongside Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. One person who’s MIA in the promo video is Nick Cannon. Remember, he was diagnosed with Covid-19 near the beginning of production, so he’ll be temporarily replaced by “guest host” Niecy Nash for the first few episodes.

Ken, who’s just coming off a recent run judging spin-off series “The Masked Dancer,” now says about “The Masked Singer,” “This show is all about pushing boundaries.” Indeed, he’s right. Over the years the Fox reality TV show has become a place where celebrities come to perform while being completely anonymous. Everyone from T-Pain to Sarah Palin has appeared on the program, dressed head to toe in extravagant costumes to protect their identities.

At one point in the preview trailer Nicole tells a hedgehog-looking character, “[You’re] so creepy but so magical.” And Niecy, while standing side-by-side next to the sparkly Chamelon, asks, “Did we used to date”?

There are quick shots some of the new costumes, including Grandpa Monster and Chamelon, and we also hear some of the panelists’ initial guesses about who might be hiding under the colorful masks. Nick Lachey? Jenny Slate? Jamie Foxx? You’ll just have to watch to see if their predictions come true.

Jenny is by far the best guesser on “The Masked Singer.” Last season she was even awarded with the first-ever Golden Ear trophy for having the most correct name-drops. “You can go suck it!” she jokingly proclaimed about her co-workers after accepting her trophy. Her four correct first impression guesses of Season 4 were Mickey Rourke as Gremlin, Wendy Williams as Lips, Bob Saget as Squiggly Monster and Nick Carter as Crocodile. See all of the reveals for every season.