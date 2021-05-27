Jenny McCarthy (‘The Masked Singer’) wins Golden Ear for Season 5: Here’s how she did it

If you had Jenny McCarthy winning the Golden Ear on your “The Masked Singer” Bingo card, congratulations! So how’d she do it? The talk show host and media personality claimed her second consecutive trophy in the Season 5 finale thanks to naming Nick Lachey as Piglet as her first impression guess. She ended the season with three points total, after previously pegging Caitlyn Jenner as Phoenix and Bobby Brown as Crab.

“Eat your heart out @kenjeong,” Jenny tweeted immediately after her victory. Ken Jeong finished the season in second place with two points (Phoenix and Crab), while Robin Thicke ended with a single first impression (Omarion as Yeti) and Nicole Scherzinger didn’t get on the board at all. Ken, Robin and Nicole will have a chance to redeem themselves in “TMS” Season 6, which is expected to debut on Fox later this fall.

During Jenny’s celebratory tweet (see below), she held up both of her Golden Ears and lip synced to “I Wanna Thank Me” by Snoop Dogg while wearing a “F—ing Legend” sweatshirt. As a reminder, she took home her first trophy in Season 4 for savvily predicting the secret identities of Gremlin (Mickey Rourke), Lips (Wendy Williams), Squiggly Monster (Bob Saget) and Crocodile (Nick Carter) as her first impressions.

Remember, if a judge’s final guess comes true, they don’t get a point. It’s all about their first impressions, which they write down on paper after seeing a celebrity’s debut performance. These predictions then get sealed away in a vault, where they’re kept safe until that contestant eventually unmasks.

Season 5 ended with Piglet winning the Golden Mask and being unmasked as boy band singer Nick Lachey. The second place contender was recording artist JoJo as Black Swan, with rapper Wiz Khalifa as Chameleon finishing in third place. Who was your favorite reveal on this “game-changing” fifth season of “The Masked Singer”?