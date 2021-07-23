Jimmy Fallon has jokes about these ill-fated Olympics

Jimmy Fallon may have annoyed some NBC executives on Thursday’s “Tonight Show” by making fun of the Olympics, which start today amid protests and nearly empty stadiums while Tokyo is in a state of emergency as Japan struggles to get COVID-19 under control.

“The official motto for this year’s Olympics is ‘United by Emotion.’ Yeah, and the unofficial motto is, ‘As of right now, we’re still doing this,’” Fallon joked.

He said that as if the COVID-19 concerns around the games weren’t enough, there was a black bear wandering around the softball stadium that still hasn’t been caught. “What an Olympics this is going to be,” Fallon said. “I mean, between the bears and getting a disease, it’s like we sent our athletes to a game of ‘Oregon Trail.’”

“It’s not a good situation. Apparently, the bear got really agitated after officials made him sleep on a cardboard bed,” Fallon added, referencing the recyclable, supposedly “anti-sex” beds at Olympic Village.

Fallon then welcomed “Olympic spokesman Ron Hobbs,” who listed off euphemisms for sex for a full two minutes, such as “squat jumping in the cucumber patch” and “In-n-Out Burger,” which are all things Olympians discouraged from doing.

Fallon concluded with some Olympic fact vs. fiction. “For example, Simone Biles may attempt a Yurchenko double pike vault and half-on with two twists. Fiction: that’s her Starbucks order.”

