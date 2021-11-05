Jimmy Kimmel calls Aaron Rodgers a ‘Karen’ for his deceptive vaccination status

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID on Wednesday, after telling the media in August that he had been “immunized.” Not vaccinated. That’s a subtle but significant distinction. The reigning MVP will miss Sunday’s game against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

“He’ll be watching from Mahome,” Jimmy Kimmel needled on Thursday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Kimmel observed that no one seemed to know he wasn’t vaccinated, because he hasn’t been wearing a mask even when it would be mandatory for him to do so. The NFL does not require that its players get vaccinated, but it does have protocols in place for those who refuse. “We now know he is not vaccinated because unvaccinated players who test positive have to isolate for 10 days,” Kimmel said. “Had he been vaccinated he would have had a chance to play this weekend.”

“Rodgers reportedly received a ‘homeopathic treatment’ over the summer instead of the vaccine,” Kimmel said. The treatment from his personal doctor was supposed to boost his antibody levels. Kimmel joked that we should have known Rodgers was an anti-vaxxer from his top-knot hairstyle. “Nothing says ‘I heal myself with crystals’ like this haircut.”

“Aaron is a Karen, that’s the fact of the matter,” Kimmel added. “Honestly, the only thing worse than not getting vaccinated when you’re in close contact with other people is letting them think you’re vaccinated when you’re not. It’s basically the COVID equivalent of ‘the condom fell off.’”

Rodgers did inform the NFL that he was “immunized,” not vaccinated. But the players’ union didn’t accept the treatment he got as a vaccination, so he was breaking the rules when he did things like appearing at indoor press conferences unmasked. And the treatment didn’t even work, because he got COVID.

