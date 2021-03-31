Jimmy Kimmel reviews Donald Trump’s weird new website

Since Donald Trump was banned from social media in the wake of the Capitol riot, the former president has had to find alternative means of communicating with his supporters. His new effort is a website called 45office.com. The site serves as a sort of precursor to the social media platform his team is planning to launch in the next few months, according to CNN. It feels like a very silly fan page for the ousted president.

“This website, as you might guess, is something else,” Jimmy Kimmel said on Wednesday night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” The host said he spent some time exploring the website, and he is not a fan. He described the site as having photos of Trump doing presidential stuff like “palling around with dictators” and “spreading COVID to babies.”

And then Kimmel got to the real treat: the website has a form for Trump fans to request a video from Trump himself or former First Lady Melania Trump. The request will take six weeks for processing – “ten if your name is Eric or Don Jr.,” Kimmel cracked – and they will not provide status updates. Then you can select the occasion for your request, one of which is “condolences.”

“Who’s ordering a condolence video from Donald Trump?” Kimmel wondered. “‘Your mother died? That’s too bad. She was a total disaster.”

“He basically just launched his own version of Cameo,” the service where users buy personalized video greetings from celebrities, Kimmel observed.

The best part, though, is that you can book Donald Trump for your event. All you have to do is fill out an invitation form, which includes questions like “Audience and notable invitees (include estimated number of attendees).”

“He wants to know how big the crowd is and if TV’s Hercules Kevin Sorbo will be there, I guess,” Kimmel said. “In less than three months, Donald Trump has gone from President of the United States to bookable birthday clown.”

